Hatcher and Frey Orthodontics Launches Program to Empower Oral Health of Children

Hatcher and Frey Orthodontics, a leading child orthodontics in Chesapeake, Virginia, has announced the launch of a new program aimed at empowering children's oral health. The program, which offers child orthodontics, including Invisalign clear aligners for children, is designed to help parents ensure their children have healthy and beautiful smiles that last a lifetime.

Tooth decay in children is a growing concern in the United States, with many children suffering from poor oral health. Tooth decay can lead to aches, infection, and even tooth loss, affecting a child’s eating, speaking, and learning ability.

Poor oral health in children can have severe consequences beyond just tooth decay and cavities. Untreated dental problems can cause pain and discomfort, leading to difficulty eating, sleeping, and concentrating in school. Children with poor oral health may have problems speaking clearly, which can affect their social interactions and self-esteem. In addition to the physical and medical consequences, poor oral health can also have financial implications. By preventing oral health problems before they arise, parents can save money and reduce the stress and burden associated with dental treatment.

Recognizing the prevalence and impact of poor oral health in children, Hatcher and Frey Orthodontics has launched its program to empower children’s oral health. The program offers a range of child orthodontic services, including Invisalign for children. Invisalign clear aligners are a famous alternative to conventional braces, offering a more discreet and comfortable way to straighten teeth. It also offers numerous benefits for both children and parents.

Firstly, the program provides a range of child orthodontic services, including Invisalign clear aligners for children, which are a more comfortable and discreet alternative to traditional braces. Invisalign clear aligners are virtually invisible, so children can wear them confidently without worrying about their appearance. They are also removable, making it easier for children to eat, brush, and floss without worrying about getting food stuck in their braces. Furthermore, the program provides access to experienced and qualified orthodontists dedicated to providing personalized care to every child.

Additionally, it also offers a range of resources and support to help parents ensure that their children have healthy and beautiful smiles. This includes educational materials on oral hygiene and nutrition and regular check-ups with an orthodontic specialist to monitor a child’s oral health and progress.

Enrolling in the program is easy and straightforward. Parents can contact Hatcher and Frey child orthodontics in Chesapeake to schedule a consultation with an orthodontic specialist. The specialist will evaluate the child’s oral health during the consultation and discuss treatment options and eligibility requirements.

Hatcher and Frey Orthodontics are committed to providing the highest quality care to their patients. “We are excited to launch this new program and help children in our community achieve healthy, beautiful smiles,” said Dr. Bill Hatcher and Dr. Scott Frey. Hatcher and Frey Orthodontics’ program to empower children’s oral health is a valuable resource for parents who want to ensure their children have healthy and beautiful smiles that last a lifetime. With a range of child orthodontic services, including Invisalign for children, and a focus on education, support, and personalized care, the program offers parents the tools they need to help their children achieve optimal oral health. To enroll in the program and learn more about the resources and support available, parents are encouraged to contact Hatcher and Frey child orthodontics in Chesapeake today.

