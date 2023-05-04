Women’s Socks Market Segments And Regional Revenue Forecasts To 2028

Women’s Socks Market Growth & Trends

The global Women’s Socks market size is estimated to reach USD 23.55 billion by 2028 and expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Socks protect feet from germs and blisters, keep feet warm by controlling temperature and moisture, and reduce stress on feet which in turn will drive industry demand. Additionally, rising per capita income and purchasing power, and changing fashion trends across the globe are contributing to the growth of this market. Apparel manufacturers are implementing automatic machines to surge production and at the same time drop the cost related to it.

Women’s Socks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global women’s socks market based on fiber, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Fiber Insights, the market is segmented into Cotton, Polyester and Others.

The polyester segment dominated the women’s socks market and contributed to the largest revenue share of over 45.0% in 2021 and is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2028. Polyester is a synthetic type of fiber that contains compounds of the ester functional group. This fiber is obtained from petroleum and is one of the most popular fibers in the textile industry across the globe. This fiber is a durable and relatively more economic material used for manufacturing apparel products. Consumer prefers apparel made from polyester fiber, as it is resistant to all type of environmental conditions. With all these benefits, polyester is consumed the most for making apparel in thetextile industry.

across the globe. This fiber is a durable and relatively more economic material used for manufacturing apparel products. Consumer prefers apparel made from polyester fiber, as it is resistant to all type of environmental conditions. With all these benefits, polyester is consumed the most for making apparel in thetextile industry. Others segment is forecast to grow with the 2nd highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028. Others include acrylic, rubber, nylon, and wool, out of which rubber and nylon are mostly used to manufacture socks. The nylon fiber has good strength and resistance whereas rubber has a good elastic feature. Additionally, these fibers add elasticity and strength to the socks. These fibers are cost-effective and readily available. It is anticipated that the demand for the product will observe significant growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

Offline distribution channel accounted for a significant market share of over 75% in 2021. Offline channel include exclusive stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, as well as retail stores. Manufacturers and sellers use the traditional retail channel for additional sales. The segment comprises organized retail channels that are more customers oriented and offer improved services by selling a diversity of socks directly to the end-users. Moreover, these stores offer a choice of physical confirmation and trials & facilities of products to the customers, thus contributing to the market revenue.

directly to the end-users. Moreover, these stores offer a choice of physical confirmation and trials & facilities of products to the customers, thus contributing to the market revenue. The online distribution channel is forecast to register a rapid development with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028. The major factors supporting the growth of this segment are authentic online shopping portals, increasing internet penetration, rising usage of smart devices, availability of economical products when compared to offline channels, and hassle-free payment options provided by e-commerce companies.

Women’s Socks Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

May 2018: United Legwear & Apparel Co., LLC, has introduced 150 different styles of women’s socks on their online portals.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players and several small and medium players. Vendors are focusing on product launches to meet consumers’ expectations with changing fashion consciousness.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global women’s socks market include,

Dior

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

Puma SE

PRADA

Burberry Group Plc

Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

Dolce & Gabbana S.r.l.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Order a free sample PDF of the Women’s Socks Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.