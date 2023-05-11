Vegan Facebook Groups Reach 10,000+ Daily Visitors, Contributing to Global Impact

Philadelphia, USA, 2023-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — 10 years ago www.LouisXXVI.com built 200 VEGAN groups on facebook, based on the most populated cities around the world. Today the groups have grown to 125,000 members & are averaging about 10,000+ visitor’s every day inside Facebook.

http://www.LaserLightShow.ORG/Vegan-Facebook-Groups

Vegan Los Angeles is averaging 1,000 visitors a day. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Los.Angeles

Vegan Houston Texas is averaging 1,000 to 1,800 visitors a day. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Houstin.TX

Vegan Boston Massachusetts is averaging 1,000 to 2,000 visitors a day. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Boston.Massachusetts

Vegan Colorado Springs CO is averaging 1,000 to 1,500 visitors a day. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Colorado.Springs.CO

Vegan Denver Colorado is averaging 1,000 to 1,500 visitors a day. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Vegan.Denver.Colorado

Over the past 10 years these vegan groups have helped to influence change on a global scale such as:

[1] Assisted in making all 11 public hospitals in NYC convert to a Plant Based Meal as being the 1st & “default” meal option. Sept 29, 2022. PRESS RELEASE https://www.nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/news/705-22/mayor-adams-nyc-h-h-ceo-katz-successful-rollout-expansion-plant-based-meals-as

[2] Created marriages for hundreds of vegan couples.

[3] Saved the lives of billions of animals.

[4] Converted thousands of carnivores & vegetarians into vegans.

Restaurants post pics of food & specials. People share events, and ask questions about neighborhood recommendations, etc….

These groups have made significant contributions to the vegan movement, & and are some of the greatest websites on the internet such as:

Vegan Los Angeles- 6,000 members

Beijing China Vegan – 5,000 members

Vegan Houston – 5,500 members

Vegan Boston Massachusetts – 5,500 members

Vegan Denver Colorado – 3,000 members

Vegan Colorado Springs CO – 4,000 members

Vegan Raleigh NC – 3,000 members

Vegan Louisville KY- 3,000 members

Vegan Charlotte NC – 3,000 members

Berlin Germany Vegan – 4,000 members

Vegan Washington DC – 2,000 members

Vegan Atlanta GA – 2,000 members

Vegan Minneapolis MN – 2,000 members

Vegan San Antonio TX – 2,000 members

Vegan Austin TX – 1,000 members

Vegan Phoenix AZ – 1,000 members

Vegan Philadelphia – 1,000 members

Vegan Omaha NE – 1,000 members

Vegan San Francisco – 1,000 members

Vegan Miami FL – 1,000 members

Vegan Las Vegas – 1,000 members

PLUS 200 MORE CITIES –

http://www.LaserLightShow.ORG/Vegan-Facebook-Groups

The groups are moderated by a team of volunteers who ensure that only relevant and valuable content is shared. With over 200 cities represented, these vegan groups continue to make a positive impact and are an essential resource for those looking to join the vegan community.

The vegan movement has seen a surge in popularity in recent years, with more people than ever before choosing to adopt a vegan lifestyle. This is largely due to the rise of social media, which has enabled vegan activists to reach a much wider audience.

The success of these vegan Facebook groups is a testament to the power of social media, and the impact it can have on the vegan movement. The groups have become a hub for vegan activists, providing a platform for them to share their stories, recipes, and advice.

The groups have also been instrumental in helping to convert thousands of people to veganism. Through their posts and discussions, they have been able to educate and inform people about the benefits of a vegan lifestyle, and the impact it can have on the environment and animal welfare. Through their work, they have been able to save the lives of billions of animals, and help to create a more sustainable future.