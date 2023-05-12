DG Marc Announcing Affordable Web Design and Development Services in Kolkata

KOLKATA, India, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — DG Marc has been in the business of web designing and development for more than a decade. They are known for their excellent work, and their team always tries to ensure that every client they have is satisfied with the service.

Having a professional-looking website is a must in this era of digital marketing. It is the first impression that your potential consumers will have of your business. It should be eye-catching and make consumers want to swipe through the site.

Keeping this in mind, DG Marc is dedicated to offering web designing services in Kolkata that include responsive & SEO-friendly website design for small, medium, and large-scale businesses. It also provides eye-catchy ecommerce website designing that helps in more conversion. When it comes to justifying the design with conversion, DG Marc has set an example to deliver the best possible output, generating more conversion through the proper use of CTA and outstanding UI/UX.

DG Marc has been serving clients both from India and foreign as well. As one of the best web designing companies in Kolkata, they have set their footfall with a team of expert designers and developers who works around the clock to serve their clients.

Their team is dedicated to finding the most effective way for businesses to bring their innovative ideas to life. They also offer other services such as complete digital marketing, SEO, Social media marketing, PPC, graphics designing and domain, and hosting registration. Their work is very creative & innovative, and they do their best to ensure that the websites are user-friendly so that consumers can swipe through them quickly.

The company has been in the industry for over ten years, and they have been creating attractive websites for their clientele since their incorporation. They have a team of expert developers who understand the critical insight of clients’ requirements and can help them create a website that is unique & high-performing for their brand. They use the latest technology to ensure their websites are high-quality and functional. They also provide free consultation to their clients before they begin the project.

The team of DG Marc is a group of talented individuals from India. The company focuses on delivering high-quality websites at an affordable price. It offers a variety of web design and development solutions, including CMS (WordPress, Magento, WooCommerce, Shopify), PHP, HTML, CSS, etc.

For More Info Visit:

DG Marc: https://dgmarc.com/

Contact: +91-9163394944

Email: support@dgmarc.com