Check Out the Brief Overview of Electroless Nickel Plating

Dubai, UAE, 2023-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — Al Faizan Metal Coating published a document explaining a brief overview of electroless nickel plating in Dubai. In this process, nickel is deposited without the use of an electric current.

The company representative stated that metal ions are reduced chemically by an autocatalytic reaction to deposit the coating. The electroless nickel plating in Dubai has three different types. He says phosphorus baths are available in low, mid, and high phosphorus concentrations. A few baths run other components like Teflon, boron, and silicon to add these characteristics to the coating.

The document outlines a uniform deposit of electroless nickel taking place wherever the solution meets the base material. Consequently, it is possible to mask off areas, if necessary, but it can be complicated to make it watertight. The project may be more expensive as a result.

The low phosphorous concentrations contain 2–4% of phosphorous. These coatings provide higher temperature resistance, improved hardness, increased corrosion resistance, wear characteristics, and good solderability in alkaline environments. This kind of coating has excellent wear resistance. Similarly, the mid-phosphorous concentrations have 6-9% phosphorous. Here, the metal deposits have a semi-bright and bright finish. Finally, high phosphorous concentrations provide higher corrosion resistance to EN deposits. They are also best for protecting from a highly corrosive and acidic environment.

Baking can enhance adhesion and hardness and prevent hydrogen embrittlement. The time and temperature can vary based on what gets accomplished. This operation uses inert gas ovens to keep the deposits from tarnishing.

