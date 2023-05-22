In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Top Players are Nikon Corporation and Narishige Group

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 22 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Industry Overview

The global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market size was valued at USD 94.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030. In-vitro fertilization microscopes are used for various procedures, such as semen analysis, oocyte preparation, in-vitro fertilization, and the overall analysis of the embryo. The improving success rate of in-vitro fertilization procedures and the availability of financial assistance are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, product innovations by manufacturers are increasing treatment efficiency and are expected to reduce procedure costs. Improved quality of microscopic examination by high contrast and innovations in the IVF microscope-related equipment are some of the important advancements in the market.

For instance, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad received funding from the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, for the development of an IoT-based 3D printed Time-lapse smart microscope for embryo monitoring in IVF clinics.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market

The rising prevalence of infertility among men and women is expected to foster the growth of the market for IVF microscopes during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization data, approximately 186 million people and around 48 million couples are suffering from infertility globally. According to the US Society of Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), approximately 0.29 million IVF cycles were initiated in the US in 2020.

The companies operating in the market for IVF microscopes have to follow the guidelines led by the authorities such as the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, and others. Considering the increasing awareness about IVF services, developing nations have also taken measures to introduce regulations. For instance, in India, the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2008, categorizes infertility clinics into three levels and provides requirements they need to meet. It requires the embryology laboratory complex to house a stereo microscope, a micromanipulator for performing ICSI, and a high-resolution inverted microscope with Hoffman optics or phase contrast.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Related Reports

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market – The global assisted reproductive technology market size was valued at USD 25.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.97% during the forecast period.

Fertility Tourism Market – The global fertility tourism market was valued at USD 417.5 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.33% from 2022 to 2030.

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in-vitro fertilization microscopes market on the basis of end-use and region:

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Clinical

Academic Research

In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

August 2021: Nikon Microscopes launched ECLIPSE Ti2-U IVF for the early procedures in the Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI).

June 2020: Zeiss and Hamilton Throne joined the Global Fertility Alliance. Global Fertility Alliance is dedicated to assisting standardization of the processes required for the ART (Assisted Reproductive Treatment) laboratories. Merck KGaA, Illumina Inc., and Genea Limited are the existing members of the alliance.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes market include

Linkam Scientific Instruments

Olympus Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Meiji Techno

Zeiss

Euromex Microscopen B.V.

Labomed Europe B.V.

Nikon Corporation

Narishige Group

Eppendorf AG

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

Sutter Instrument Company

Tritech Research, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.