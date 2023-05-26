Manual Resuscitators Market Analysis and Product Segments By 2030

Manual Resuscitators Industry Overview

The global manual resuscitators market size was valued at USD 489.5 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.67% from 2022 to 2030.

A manual resuscitator also known as Bag Valve Masks (BVM) or self-inflating bag is a device commonly implemented for positive ventilation to patients who are unable to breath or not breathing well. They are commonly used in ambulances, emergency rooms, and other critical care situations.

The market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing incidence rates of cardiac arrest, increasing awareness initiatives, and the need for neonatal care. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization published in June 2021, approximately 17.9 million individuals died owing to cardiovascular disorders in 2019 which accounted for 32% of deaths globally. Out of which 75% of deaths are from low and middle-income countries, and approximately 85% of deaths were owing to cardiac stroke and heart attack. This is likely to favor the growth of the market.

International organizations are coming together to reduce the chances of cardiac arrest cases and improve lives. The American Heart Association is working in collaboration with the World Health Organization to reduce premature death owing to non-communicable diseases. The goal of the initiative is to reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases by 25% by 2025, which will aid to reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease and stroke globally. This is anticipated to positively impact the market growth.

Additionally, rising demand for neonatal care is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020, the preterm birth rate accounted for 10.1% in 2020 and 10.2% in 2019 in the U.S. Every 1 in 10 infants are born preterm in the U.S. Increasing number of preterm births is poised to surge the market growth.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), around 10% of newly born infants require assistance for breathing at birth among which an estimated 1% require intensive resuscitative steps to ensure the functionality of the heart and respiration. Hence, effective and required resuscitation during birth to these infants could aid in reduced neonatal deaths and will boost the growth of the market further.

Stringent government regulations pertaining to manual resuscitator use and manufacturing are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market is highly regulated by the World Health Organization. For instance, WHO provides the technical specifications for the manufacturing of manual resuscitators.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global manual resuscitators market include

WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG

Laerdal Medical

Ambu A/S

Medline Industries, LP

Hopkins Medical Product

ResMed, Inc.

HUM Gesellschaft für Homecare und Medizintechnik mbH

PERSYS MEDICAL

CareFusion

