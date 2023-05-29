Banana Flour Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Processing, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 29 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Banana Flour Industry Overview

The global banana flour market size was estimated at USD 751.7 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is expected to be driven by a rising number of health-conscious consumers and an increasing preference for clean label products in daily diet. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for healthy and nutritionally rich food consumption.

Banana flour is recognized as a functional ingredient because of its nutritional profile. Bananas contain prebiotic fiber, which is beneficial for gut health and reducing belly fat. Prebiotic fiber is also beneficial for digestion. The flour of bananas may support weight loss and blood sugar control, improve metabolic syndrome symptoms, promote a healthy colon, assist weight loss, and reduce cholesterol levels.

U.S. consumer interest in clean label products is driven by rising health concerns, as clean label products are considered healthier than non-clean label counterparts, as they are made with actual foods instead of cheap chemical imitations. Clean label products are about authenticity, traceability, and organic or sustainable farming.

Clean-label products are increasingly being offered to customers who demand products that contain no artificial ingredients or ingredients that may be harmful. Food manufacturers are responding to the consumer demand for healthy, natural foods without harmful ingredients like artificial dyes, aspartame, bromine vegetable oil, and caramel color. Increasing demand for clean label products is expected to drive the demand for the market in the U.S.

Banana Flour Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global banana flour market based on nature, processing, form, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Banana Flour Nature Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Organic

Conventional

Banana Flour Processing Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Freeze Dried

Spray/Drum Dried

Sun Dried

Others

Banana Flour Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Ripen

Unripen

Banana Flour End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food Industry

Beverages

Retail/Household

Others

Banana Flour Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Banana Flour Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

October 2021: The ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) in Trichy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Cake Bee, one of India’s top bakeries.

November 2017: The International Agriculture Group (IAG), a start-up ingredient technology business, was developing a novel ingredient with a high quantity of prebiotic dietary fiber resistant starch.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Banana Flour market include

Pereg Gourmet Spices

Dr. Food Banatone

Seawind Foods

Woodland Foods

Divine Foods

APKA Industries

Miski Organics

Saipro Biotech Private Limited

LiveKuna

Diana Foods

Synergy Food Industries

