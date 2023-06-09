Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market to Reach US$ 586.5 Million by 2032

The global sales of the Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market in 2021 was held at US$ 316.9 Million. With 5.9%, projected growth during 2022 – 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 586.5 Million by the end of 2032. Functional application of Trivalent Chromium Finishing market is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.3% during 2022 – 2032.

The key revenue drivers which affect the Trivalent Chromium Finishing demand include an increase in the usage of trivalent chromium as it gets rid of the risks related to hexavalent plating in the manufacturing of heavy, hydraulic, and automotive equipment.

Key findings of the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market study:

Regional breakdown of the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Trivalent Chromium Finishing vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Trivalent Chromium Finishing market.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players in the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market include MacDermid Incorporated, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Sarrel Group, Chem Processing, Inc, Kakihara Industries Co., Ltd, Ronatec C2C, Inc, Asterion LLC, Electro Chemical Finishing Co, Midland Polishing and Plating Ltd, and Poeton Industries Ltd.

Some of the recent developments in the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market are :

In May 2019, Trion Coatings announced a strategic alliance with KCH Services to implement Safe Chrome, a new environmentally friendly chrome plating technology that uses trivalent chromium and a patented ionic liquid solution to provide enhanced galvanic plating. Hexavalent chromium is outperformed by speed, wear resistance, and performance.

Regional Outlook:

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to be a key market for trivalent chromium finishing owing to the emerging oil and gas industry, automobile, aerospace, hydraulics & heavy machinery, and others. The growing existence of the industries in the region such as Canada and the U.S. are stimulating the growth of the global trivalent chromium finishing market. The North American automotive sector is anticipated to be a major contributor in terms of revenue generation for the global market during the forecast period owing to the escalating demand for new technology in the manufacturing industries. The growing demand for ecologically feasible coating materials and technologies is predicted to be a key driver for the trivalent chromium finishing market in North America.

The Asia Pacific with high growth prediction in the global trivalent chromium finishing market is anticipated to flourish rapidly during the forecast period. The booming manufacturing sector in the region, specifically the automobile segment will drive the global market growth. Automotive manufacturing in regions such as India, Japan, and South Korea is on the rise, and this growth trend is impacting the market positively.

Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market Segmentation:

· By Type :

Plating

Conversion Coating

Passivation

· By Application :

Functional

Decorative

· By End-Use :

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Hydraulic & Heavy

Machinery

Other End-Uses

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

Queries addressed in the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market report:

Why are the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Trivalent Chromium Finishing market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Trivalent Chromium Finishing market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Trivalent Chromium Finishing market?

