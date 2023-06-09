Know Someone in The Greater Plymouth Area Who has A Sunny Disposition?

Plymouth, MA, 2023-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Better yet, perhaps they have recently performed some random or intended act of kindness?

Could be something as simple as taking out the trash for an elderly neighbor. Or helping with heavy lifting of a new couch. Or sharing an extra plate of homemade brownies.

Plymouth Solar Energy is recognizing Sunny Disposition winners monthly. The winner will receive dinner for two at one of Greater Plymouth’s leading restaurants and a spiffy pair of sunglasses.

Enter brief nomination at https://www.plymouthsolarenergy.com/sunny-disposition-plymouth

Plymouth Solar Energy (PlymouthSolarEnergy.com ) is a regional leader in the installation and maintenance of commercial and residential solar and battery systems. The company boasts over 20 years of collaborating closely with solar customers and has several installed an on-line monitored solar system to maximize efficiency of client systems.

A lifelong environmentalist and recognized solar energy expert, Fred Paris launched the Wind Sun Institute – the predecessor of Plymouth Solar Energy – to serve as a technical trainer to solar manufacturers. This evolved to teaching solar energy commercially across the U. S. including at Babson College. Paris taught Strategic Planning at Northeastern University and national certification ‘NABCEP’ classes at Massasoit Community College. Paris started Plymouth Solar Energy with Massasoit students.

For more info, visit www.PlymouthSolarEnergy.com or call (508) 746-5430 or email info@plymouthsolarenergy.com.