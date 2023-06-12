OpenVault Gains Approval for Dynamic Policy Management Patent

Jersey City, NJ, USA and Berlin, Germany, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — OpenVault, a market-leading source of revenue and network optimization solutions and data-driven actionable analytics for the broadband industry, today announced that a patent application for helping cable and fiber broadband providers to define and apply targeted policies dynamically has been approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“System and Method for Applying CMTS Management Policies Based on Individual Devices” describes how a provider can fully automate policy management and enforcement to align with network conditions and subscriber behavior. A patent number is expected to be awarded in the near future.

The patent creates a framework for the dynamic enforcement of policies based on a variety of detected conditions, including service quality, subscriber usage, network performance, bandwidth, and events. Service changes can be made without impacting provisioning systems, modifying configuration files, requiring modem reboots, or the installation of additional hardware in an operator’s network.

As an example, the patent enables providers to monitor usage and network utilization to pinpoint conditions in the network where policies can be automatically applied either to control individual resources during periods of congestion or to increase the broadband speed offered to a subscriber for a pre-defined period of time.

“Significantly faster speeds and dramatically higher consumption have changed the game for providers and subscribers,” said Tony Costa, CTO of OpenVault. “Today’s broadband providers require smarter tools and technologies to dynamically and surgically optimize network resources, profitability, and customer experience as network capacity and other factors permit.”

OpenVault is showcasing the ability of its products to increase revenue and ARPU, improve network management, and slash time and costs while increasing customer satisfaction at Stand 7.A29 at ANGA COM this week, May 23-25, in Cologne, Germany.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies’ cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, improve subscriber satisfaction and retention, and remotely identify, diagnose and resolve subscribers’ network issues. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

For more information, please visit openvault.com.

