Murdick’s Fudge Sponsors Annual Run The Chop Challenge 2023 Road Race on July 4

Edgartown, MA, Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven, MA, 2023-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — The annual Run the Chop Challenge, a four-mile loop around the West Chop of Martha’s Vineyard, will once again be sponsored by Murdick’s Fudge. Murdick’s has been the presenting sponsor of the 4th of July since its inception.

Over that time, the Run the Chop Challenge has raised more than $120,00 for numerous charitable organizations on Martha’s Vineyard, most notably the Martha’s Vineyard Boys & Girls Club, The MV Youth Running Club and Rotary of Martha’s Vineyard.

“Run the Chop has become synonymous with 4th of July on the island. It’s been a wonderful way for runners and volunteers to get together and start the holiday off right,” said Mike McCourt, general manager of Murdick’s Fudge. “Now that we’re finally out of the pandemic, we’re looking forward to even more people—runners and volunteers—participating.”

The Run the Chop Challenge begins at Saint Augustine Church just off Franklin Street, about 3 blocks up from the boat dock in Vineyard Haven. The event will start and finish on Clough Lane, just off Franklin Street. The race distance is slightly more than 4 miles.

The Run the Chop Challenge 2023 starts at 9am. There’s a Kids Fun Run that begins at 8:45. The cost to enter the Run the Chop Challenge for adults is $30. For children under 18 participating in the Fun Run, the fee is $5.

To register, go to www.Murdicks.com/run-the-chop.

Murdick’s Fudge has three locations on the Island: 25 North Water Street in Edgartown; 5 Circuit Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557 and 9 Union Street in Vineyard Haven. Murdick’s offers a wide variety of mouth-watering fudge flavors, including: Plain Vanilla, Butter Pecan, Penuche, Chocolate Mint Chip, Smores, Plain Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Walnut, Peanut Butter, Cape Cod Cranberry and Rocky Road.

In addition to its three locations, Murdick’s Fudge has a newly revamped and robust e-commerce website. For more information Murdick’s Fudge and ongoing specials and promotions or to place an order, visit http://www.murdicks.com. You can also phone 888-55FUDGE (888-553-8343).