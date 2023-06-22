Functional Workwear Apparel Market Expected to Reach CAGR of 4% by 2030

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-22 — /EPR Network/ —

During the Covid-19 outbreak, health officials from all across the world regarded the sectors of linen, uniforms, and facility services as crucial. This is encouraging for the global market for functional workwear apparel.

After COVID-19 was contained in Hubei, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce for Textiles and clothing highlights a significant development in the restart of textile and clothing operations. At significant textile ports, logistics and services are improving. According to a recent Fact.MR report, the global market for functional workwear apparel would grow at a rate of over 7% between 2020 and 2030. Countries like India, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Portugal, who produce a significant amount of functional workwear apparel, are operating at full capacity.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Functional Workwear Apparel Market

1- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to emerge as the largest region in the global functional workwear apparel market. Owing to the growth in manufacturing sector, the rise in the new employment opportunities and growth in the service sector are some of the factors driving the functional workwear apparel market in APEJ.

2- Europe is also expected to witness growth in the functional workwear apparel. Manufacturers are focusing are increasingly investing in the research and development in terms of fabric innovation and using advanced materials, enabling functionalities such as water resistance, durability, and maintaining body temperature.

3- Uniforms are expected to be one of the top-selling functional workwear apparel during the forecast period 2017-2026. Uniforms are estimated to bring in more than US$ 300 million revenue by the end of 2026.

4- Compared to the natural fiber, synthetic fiber is expected to account for maximum revenue share by the end of 2017. Synthetic fiber is projected to bring in nearly US$ 600 million revenue by 2026 end.

5- The service sector is expected to emerge as one of the largest buyers of the functional workwear apparel. By the end of 2026, the service sector is estimated to exceed US$ 300 million revenue.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Functional Workwear Apparel manufacturers are 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Bio-Cide International, BD, STERIS plc, Johnson & Johnson, and Sceptre Medical India.

Companies are striving to produce sustainable goods that increase safety and efficiency while minimizing waste, energy use, and environmental effects. Furthermore, to enhance and strengthen their geographic presence in the global market, leading players in the sector are forming strategic alliances and partnerships with other companies.

In Oct 2020 , leading antiseptic and disinfection manufacturer Sceptre Medical India expanded its manufacturing capacity to increase its sales in the U.K. and U.S. markets.

, leading antiseptic and disinfection manufacturer Sceptre Medical India expanded its manufacturing capacity to increase its sales in the U.K. and U.S. markets. In Feb 2021, in the UK, P&G launched Microban 24, a new brand of disinfectant. This offers protection not only from selected viruses and bacteria but also from COVID-19 and flu.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of antiseptics and disinfectants positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Functional Workwear Apparel Market: Segmentation

Fact MR’s study has done the segmentation of the Functional Workwear Apparel market on the basis of product type, material type, demographics, end-use, sales channel and region.

· By Product Type :

Trousers

Jackets

Shorts & Skirts

Bib & Braces

T-Shirts

Shirts

Belts & Straps

Sweatshirts

Coveralls

Coats

Caps and Hats

Boots and Socks

· By Material Type :

Synthetic Materials

Blended Materials

Natural Materials

· By Demographics :

Men

Women

· By End-Use :

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining & Agriculture

Healthcare

Services

Homeland Security & Defense

· By Sales Channel :

Direct Sales / Tender

Subcontractors

Retail Channels

Online Channels

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Functional Workwear Apparel include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Functional Workwear Apparel growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Functional Workwear Apparel Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Functional Workwear Apparel landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Functional Workwear Apparel size?

