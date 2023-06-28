mHealth Industry Set to Skyrocket: Experts Predict 33% Annual Growth Over Next 5 Years

The global mHealth market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 57 billion in FY2022, and it is anticipated to grow at an astounding 12% value CAGR over the forecast period of 2022–2032. The market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 177 billion by the end of the aforementioned assessment period. The market for mHealth services had a value of US$ 51 billion as of 2021 and is anticipated to grow by 10% year over year by the end of 2022. Based on component, it is anticipated that mHealth apps will generate over 75% of the total market revenue, with mobile operators accounting for 50% of this total.

The mHealth (mobile health) market refers to the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, for health-related purposes. This includes apps and other digital tools that enable individuals to monitor their health, access medical information, and communicate with healthcare professionals

Key Segments Covered in the mHealth Research Report

  • By Component
    • mHealth Wearables
      • BP Monitors
      • Glucose Monitors
      • Pulse Oximeters
      • Sleep Apnea Monitors (PSG)
      • Neurological Monitors
      • Activity Trackers/Actigraphs
    • mHealth Apps
      • Medical Apps
        • Women’s Health
        • Personal Health Record Apps
        • Medication Management Apps
        • Disease Management Apps
        • Diagnostic Apps
        • Remote Monitoring Apps
        • Others
      • Fitness Apps
        • Exercise & Fitness
        • Diet & Nutrition
        • Lifestyle & Stress
  • By Services
    • mHealth Monitoring Services
      • Independent Aging Solutions
      • Chronic Disease Management & Post-acute Care Services
    • mHealth Diagnosis Services
    • mHealthcare Systems Strengthening Services
    • Other mHealth Services
  • By Participants
    • Mobile mHealth Operators
    • mHealth Device Vendors
    • mHealth Content Players
    • mHealthcare Providers

Key MHealth Market Survey Highlights and Projections

  • MR analysis provides MHealth Market demand-supply assessment, revealing MHealth Market sales to grow from 2022 to 2032
  • The report provides sales outlook on MHealth Market, opining MHealth Market revenues to register a High CAGR during 2022-2032
  • Sales Channel will remain the largest category on the basis of retail, holding market share
  • MHealth Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • MHealth Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth
  • Japan and South Korea MHealth Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Key players

  • AT&T
  • Samsung Electronics Co
  • Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
  • Apple Inc.
  • Orange
  • mQure
  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
  • SoftServe
  • Google Inc.
  • Airstrip Technologies, Inc.
  • Telefonica S.A.
  • Vodafone Group

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • MHealth Market Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on MHealth Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players
  • MHealth Market Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of MHealth Market
  • MHealth Market Category & segment level analysis: Fact.MR’s MHealth Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.
  • MHealth Market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers
  • Post COVID consumer spending on MHealth Market: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior
  • Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

