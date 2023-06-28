mHealth Industry Set to Skyrocket: Experts Predict 33% Annual Growth Over Next 5 Years

The global mHealth market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 57 billion in FY2022, and it is anticipated to grow at an astounding 12% value CAGR over the forecast period of 2022–2032. The market is anticipated to reach a valuation of over US$ 177 billion by the end of the aforementioned assessment period. The market for mHealth services had a value of US$ 51 billion as of 2021 and is anticipated to grow by 10% year over year by the end of 2022. Based on component, it is anticipated that mHealth apps will generate over 75% of the total market revenue, with mobile operators accounting for 50% of this total.

The mHealth (mobile health) market refers to the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, for health-related purposes. This includes apps and other digital tools that enable individuals to monitor their health, access medical information, and communicate with healthcare professionals

Key Segments Covered in the mHealth Research Report

By Component mHealth Wearables BP Monitors Glucose Monitors Pulse Oximeters Sleep Apnea Monitors (PSG) Neurological Monitors Activity Trackers/Actigraphs mHealth Apps Medical Apps Women’s Health Personal Health Record Apps Medication Management Apps Disease Management Apps Diagnostic Apps Remote Monitoring Apps Others Fitness Apps Exercise & Fitness Diet & Nutrition Lifestyle & Stress

By Services mHealth Monitoring Services Independent Aging Solutions Chronic Disease Management & Post-acute Care Services mHealth Diagnosis Services mHealthcare Systems Strengthening Services Other mHealth Services

By Participants Mobile mHealth Operators mHealth Device Vendors mHealth Content Players mHealthcare Providers



Key MHealth Market Survey Highlights and Projections

MR analysis provides MHealth Market demand-supply assessment, revealing MHealth Market sales to grow from 2022 to 2032

The report provides sales outlook on MHealth Market, opining MHealth Market revenues to register a High CAGR during 2022-2032

during 2022-2032 Sales Channel will remain the largest category on the basis of retail, holding market share

MHealth Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

MHealth Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Japan and South Korea MHealth Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Key players

AT&T

Samsung Electronics Co

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Apple Inc.

Orange

mQure

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SoftServe

Google Inc.

Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

Telefonica S.A.

Vodafone Group

