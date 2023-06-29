Global Engineering Thermoplastic Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.9% During 2022-2032

The engineering thermoplastic market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of thermoplastic materials with high-performance characteristics suitable for engineering applications. Engineering thermoplastics are a class of polymers that offer a combination of mechanical strength, heat resistance, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability, making them ideal for demanding industrial and commercial applications. One of the key drivers for the growth of the engineering thermoplastic market is the increasing demand for lightweight materials in various industries. Engineering thermoplastics, such as polycarbonate (PC), polyamide (PA), and polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), provide high strength-to-weight ratios, allowing for the design and production of lightweight components. This is particularly valuable in industries such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics, where reducing weight can lead to improved fuel efficiency, enhanced performance, and increased energy savings.

Another significant factor contributing to market growth is the replacement of traditional materials with engineering thermoplastics. Many engineering thermoplastics offer superior properties compared to traditional materials like metals and ceramics. For example, engineering thermoplastics can provide better corrosion resistance, improved electrical insulation, and higher impact resistance. As industries seek materials with enhanced performance and versatility, the demand for engineering thermoplastics increases. Moreover, the growth of the automotive industry is a key driver for the engineering thermoplastic market. With increasing regulations for fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, automotive manufacturers are adopting lightweight materials to improve vehicle efficiency. Engineering thermoplastics are used in various automotive applications, including interior components, exterior body parts, under-the-hood components, and electrical systems, driving the demand for these materials.

Furthermore, the electronics and electrical industry contributes to the market growth of engineering thermoplastics. The miniaturization of electronic devices and the need for heat resistance and flame retardancy drive the demand for thermoplastics in this sector. Engineering thermoplastics offer excellent electrical insulation properties, dimensional stability, and resistance to high temperatures, making them suitable for applications such as connectors, circuit boards, and housings.

Growing Importance and Availability of Bio-Based Engineering Plastics / Bio-PET”

In the next 45 to 50 years, crude oil reserves are anticipated to run out. The demand for developing alternative raw materials from renewable sources is great. Finding non-oil alternatives for the thermoplastics sector is increasingly crucial in order to reduce the needless rivalry for raw materials and to guarantee the long-term supply of raw materials that are abundant and naturally renewable.

It will not be possible to replace crude oil with coal, minerals, or other food crop-based plastic raw ingredients since shortages would result. Because they are less used or exploited and are plentiful, using wild flora, natural garbage, and similar resources will be more practical. Manufacturers have slowly started deploying these alternatives in order to maintain easy sustainability in the future and raise their production levels.

Competitive landscape analysis

Manufacturers have increased their manufacturing capacity in response to the rising demand for ETPs from the packaging and automotive industries. They are concentrating on collaborating with end users and investing in R&D to create newer, easier-to-recycle materials. Additionally, in an effort to lessen their total environmental effect, manufacturers are spending money on recycling the current plastic garbage that is building up in the region’s landfills.

In September 2022, BASF opened its first facility in Zhanjiang, China, with a 60,000 metric tonne per year engineering plastics production capability. The new facility will enable BASF to produce 420,000 metric tonnes of engineering plastic in the Asia Pacific region.

The upgrade and extension of the extrusion capabilities for interlayer production at Eastman’s manufacturing site in Springfield, Massachusetts, was announced in March 2021. By doing this, it will be better able to fulfil the demand for Saflex® polyvinyl butyral from the construction and automotive industries.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

3M

Dow

DuPont

Evonik Industries AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Arkema S.A

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Segmentation of Engineering Thermoplastic Industry Research

· By Product :

Amorphous Engineering Thermoplastic Styrene Copolymers (ABS/SAN) Polycarbonate (PC) Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO) Others

Semi-Crystalline Engineering Thermoplastic Thermoplastics Polyesters (PBT/PET) Polyamide (PA) Fluoropolymers (PTFE / Teflon) Polyacetals (POM) Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Others



· By Shape :

Sheet

Rod

Tube

Film

Custom

Polypropylene

· By End-Use Industry :

Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Household Appliances

Sports & Leisure

Agriculture

Medical

Others

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

