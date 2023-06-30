Worldwide Sales Of Cannulas Are Predicted To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 6.2% From 2022 To 2027

The cannula market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of cannulas, which are medical devices used for various purposes in healthcare settings. A cannula is a thin, flexible tube that is inserted into the body to deliver or withdraw fluids, gases, or perform medical procedures.

Market Trends and Outlook:

Technological Advancements: The cannula market continues to witness technological advancements aimed at improving patient comfort, ease of use, and safety. Manufacturers are developing innovative designs, materials, and coatings to enhance the performance and functionality of cannulas. Minimally Invasive Procedures: The demand for minimally invasive procedures has been increasing in recent years, driving the growth of the cannula market. Cannulas are integral to these procedures as they enable access to targeted areas with minimal tissue trauma, reduced scarring, and faster recovery times. Aging Population and Chronic Diseases: The global increase in the aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases have contributed to the demand for cannulas. Conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory disorders, and diabetes often require the use of cannulas for treatments, medication delivery, or monitoring purposes. Homecare and Ambulatory Settings: With the rising trend of shifting healthcare services to homecare and ambulatory settings, the use of cannulas in these environments has increased. Patients requiring long-term oxygen therapy, infusion therapies, or self-administration of medications may utilize cannulas in these settings. Disposable and Single-Use Cannulas: The market has witnessed a shift towards the use of disposable and single-use cannulas due to their convenience, infection control benefits, and reduced risk of cross-contamination. These cannulas eliminate the need for cleaning and sterilization, ensuring patient safety and reducing the workload for healthcare providers. Regional Market Growth: The demand for cannulas varies across different regions due to factors such as healthcare infrastructure, population demographics, and regulatory frameworks. Emerging economies, in particular, are expected to witness significant market growth as healthcare access and awareness increase.

How is the Market for Cannulas Progressing in the U.S.?

In the US, cannulas are authorised and commercialised often. A large number of patients requiring sophisticated operations have been drawn to the nation’s established healthcare system, which has fueled market development.

Increased demand for silicone and nasal cannulas, the presence of significant industry players, the accessibility of top-notch healthcare facilities, government initiatives that encourage the development of medical devices, and the growing popularity of cosmetic procedures are all driving the market’s expansion.

Competitive landscape analysis

Major companies in the cannula market are focusing on releasing new products that will enable them to develop a strong portfolio and strengthen their position in the industry. Important firms are working to expand their product lines into developing nations.

For illustration:

In order to guarantee continuous bidirectional perfusion and as the only femoral artery cannula designed to avoid limb ischemia, LivaNova introduced the Bi-Flow line of femoral arterial cannulas.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are :

Ambler Surgical

ASICO LLC

Medtronic PLC

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Beacon Medical

Stryker Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cannuflow, Inc.

ConMed Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.

Key Segments Covered in Cannula Industry Research

· By Product :

Cardiac

Dermatology

Nasal

Others

· By Type :

Straight

Winged

Wing with Port

Winged with Stop Cork

Neonatal

· By Material :

Plastic

Metal

Silicone

· By End User :

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

· By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

