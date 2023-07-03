Devart Tools for PostgreSQL Come With a Massive Update

Posted on 2023-07-03

Prague, Czech Republic, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has released an update of the dbForge product line for PostgreSQL. The update delivers quite a few functional enhancements and newly added compatibility options, including support for Aiven Data Cloud, EDB BigAnimal, SHA-256/512, and Transport Layer Security. 


Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions, and data providers, has released dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL v3.1 and new versions of other tools from the dbForge for PostgreSQL product line. These tools are designed to streamline an extensive number of tasks related to PostgreSQL database development, management, and administration. 

 The most notable updates are as follows: 

  • Updated collection of predefined code snippets 
  • Automatic highlighting of syntax pairs 
  • User-defined column layout in Query History 
  • New options to fine-tune document tabs appearance and behavior  
  • Ability to save filters for object folders in Database Explorer  
  • Support for the UNLOGGED keyword in the CREATE SEQUENCE statement 
  • Optimized row count retrieval in Data Generator 
  • Improved behavior of the ‘Disable DML trigger’ option in Data Population Wizard 
  • Updated compatibility options, including support for Aiven Data Cloud, EDB BigAnimal, SHA-256/512, and Transport Layer Security (TLS) 

To learn more about the release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-tools-for-postgresql-got-a-new-update.html 

Simultaneously, Devart has released an updated multidatabase solution, dbForge Edge, which includes dbForge Studio for PostgreSQL and covers other database systems such as MySQL, MariaDB, Oracle Database, and Microsoft SQL Server. 

About Devart  

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.  

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/ 

  

