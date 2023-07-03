Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 5.1.0 Arrives with New Editing Features and Optimized UI

Posted on 2023-07-03 by in Software // 0 Comments

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem ushered in the 5.1.0 version of PDFMaster for Mac, which fixed some bugs while presenting 50+ editing functions. A brand new interface, high performance, improved stability and powerful editing features are all highlights of the new version.

What’s New in Version 5.1.0?

  • Bug fixes and features upgrades
  • Come with a brand-new UI
  • Provide a 14-day free trial
  • Support editing underlying text and images
  • Increase 10+ annotating tools
  • Support 40+ mainstream formats in conversion
  • Enhanced OCR engine
  • Securely protect documents by creating digital signatures
  • Can create and edit fillable forms

Main Features of Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 5.1.0

Edit text and objects
Edit native and scanned PDF documents without formatting loss, add notes, shapes, signatures, comments, attachments or stamps to the PDF, also highlight, underline, strikethrough text.

Convert, create and combine PDF
Export PDF file as MS Office, EPUB, RTF, Text, HTML, PDF/A or Image format, with original formatting kept. Create PDF from 40+ formats and support batch/partial conversion. Plus, combining multiple files into a PDF also works.

OCR PDF
Recognize text in scanned PDFs, paper documents and images to searchable and editable PDFs with advanced OCR engine. It offers accurate results and supports 18 languages.

Build and edit fillable forms
Whether it’s a native PDF or scanned PDF, quickly and easily build fillable digital forms by adding interactive fields. Edit forms and fill forms in a breeze.

Organize pages
Quickly rotate, move, delete, split, replace, extract or insert pages to PDF. Rearrange or reorder PDF pages by dragging it to a new position.

Compress PDF to smaller size
Use 4 preset filters: Small, Medium, Large and Custom to make PDFs smaller in size.

Protect and secure
Protect PDFs with user/owner passwords, redaction, watermarks, even digital signatures.

Unlock passwords
Remove PDF restrictions on opening, copying and editing, or printing even without passwords.

Price and Availability
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfmaster.dmg. Users can get a one-year license for $59.99 or a one-time license for $89.99 and enjoy free upgrades.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution