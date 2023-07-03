Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 5.1.0 Arrives with New Editing Features and Optimized UI

Madelia, Minnesota, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem ushered in the 5.1.0 version of PDFMaster for Mac, which fixed some bugs while presenting 50+ editing functions. A brand new interface, high performance, improved stability and powerful editing features are all highlights of the new version.

What’s New in Version 5.1.0?

Bug fixes and features upgrades

Come with a brand-new UI

Provide a 14-day free trial

Support editing underlying text and images

Increase 10+ annotating tools

Support 40+ mainstream formats in conversion

Enhanced OCR engine

Securely protect documents by creating digital signatures

Can create and edit fillable forms

Main Features of Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 5.1.0

Edit text and objects

Edit native and scanned PDF documents without formatting loss, add notes, shapes, signatures, comments, attachments or stamps to the PDF, also highlight, underline, strikethrough text.

Convert, create and combine PDF

Export PDF file as MS Office, EPUB, RTF, Text, HTML, PDF/A or Image format, with original formatting kept. Create PDF from 40+ formats and support batch/partial conversion. Plus, combining multiple files into a PDF also works.

OCR PDF

Recognize text in scanned PDFs, paper documents and images to searchable and editable PDFs with advanced OCR engine. It offers accurate results and supports 18 languages.

Build and edit fillable forms

Whether it’s a native PDF or scanned PDF, quickly and easily build fillable digital forms by adding interactive fields. Edit forms and fill forms in a breeze.

Organize pages

Quickly rotate, move, delete, split, replace, extract or insert pages to PDF. Rearrange or reorder PDF pages by dragging it to a new position.

Compress PDF to smaller size

Use 4 preset filters: Small, Medium, Large and Custom to make PDFs smaller in size.

Protect and secure

Protect PDFs with user/owner passwords, redaction, watermarks, even digital signatures.

Unlock passwords

Remove PDF restrictions on opening, copying and editing, or printing even without passwords.

Price and Availability

Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfmaster.dmg. Users can get a one-year license for $59.99 or a one-time license for $89.99 and enjoy free upgrades.