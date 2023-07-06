Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis Report by 2030

Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Data Book – Remote Patient Monitoring, Vital Sign Monitoring Devices, Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices and Multiparameter Patient Monitoring System Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The patient monitoring devices industry databook compiled by Grand View Research is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

The global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The cardiac rhythm monitor segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of cardiac conditions globally

The home healthcare segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period owing to a rise in the number of patients accessing remote monitoring due to the COVID-19 pandemic

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to showcase high growth potential due to the presence of large unmet needs in emerging economies such as China and India

This region is also backed by Japan, which has one of the highest numbers of 65+ year-old adults at a global level

Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

The global Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Market size was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030.

By product, BP monitors held the largest market share in 2021 and are expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR from 2022 to 2030

The hospital end-use segment dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to the high demand for advanced devices

North America dominated the global market in 2021. The presence of major market players and high adoption rates of advanced technologies are the key factors attributed to the segment growth

The industry is highly competitive. Various manufacturers are focusing on new product launches, technological innovations, collaborations, and regional expansion as major strategic initiatives

Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report Highlights

The global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market size was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Based on the type of product, sphygmomanometer/aneroid BP monitors dominated the overall market in 2021 in terms of revenue share, owing to the increasing prevalence of high blood pressure cases worldwide

The digital BP monitors segment is expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years owing to advantages associated with these devices such as ease of use, immediate results, and low cost. In addition, continuous improvement in these devices is expected to present this market with further growth opportunities

The home healthcare segment is expected to witness lucrative growth owing to various government initiatives to promote home healthcare

In 2021, North America was the key regional market in terms of revenue share. Key factors attributing to its large share include the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases with a high risk of hypertension

Multiparameter Patient Monitoring System Market Report Highlights

The global Multiparameter Patient Monitoring System Market size was valued at USD 10.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Portable was the largest device type segment in 2022 accounting for 66.2% due to growing home healthcare and easy mobility across different departments within the hospital

By acuity level, the high segment has accounted for the highest market share in 2022 due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as CVDs, respiratory disorders, and other critical medical conditions, which need continuous monitoring

By age group, the geriatric segment accounted for the largest segment in 2022 with a share of 53.9% 2021 due to the rapidly growing geriatric population that is susceptible to various chronic disorders, which require continuous patient monitoring

By end-use, the hospital’s segment has accounted for the highest market share in 2022 due to the increasing number of patients being admitted to hospitals due to chronic diseases, injuries, and other emergencies

North American region contributed the largest share to the market in the year 2022 attributing to the availability of technologically advanced equipment and high-quality healthcare system

