Ground-breaking Human Trial by Temple Therapeutics Solves 187-year-old Surgical Mystery of Eradicating Painful Adhesions

WALTHAM, Mass. and GELEEN, Netherlands, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Temple Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a female-focused precision medicine approach, released the publication of its Phase 2 trial for the first pharmaceutical known as TTX333 which shows the complete prevention of post-surgical adhesions in 93.3% of patients undergoing gynecological surgery. The company also revealed breakthrough findings on ovarian cancer at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 conference, highlighting the company’s commitment to revolutionizing women’s health and its dedication to advancing precision medicine.

“When approved, TTX333 will be game-changing for millions of women undergoing pelvic and abdominal surgeries, such as endometriosis, hysterectomies, ovarian cancer, and c-sections each year,” said Sanj Singh, CEO of Temple Therapeutics. “Temple is profoundly changing women’s health, and we are excited about pioneering this new therapy through Phase 3 clinical trial to advance the therapy for commercial use in all gynecological surgeries, and eventually, to all general surgeries.

Rarely spoken about, adhesions are one of the biggest challenges faced by women post-surgery, and its prevention has remained unsolved for 187 years, until now. Adhesions can affect the female reproductive organs, including ovaries and fallopian tubes, as well as the bowel, the area around the heart, joints, and hands. Moreover, the lack of awareness among patients regarding adhesions, combined with the associated surgical risks, has resulted in an upsurge of medico-legal claims.

“Adhesions can cause a range of problems, including infertility, dyspareunia (painful intercourse), pelvic pain, and bowel obstruction,” said Dr. Rudy Leon de Wilde, author on this study and Chair of the Special Interest Adhesion Research Group of the European Society of Gynecological Endoscopy (ESGE) and the Anti-adhesions in Gynaecology Expert Panel-group (ANGEL). “Many of these go undiagnosed, and even when diagnosed, there is no effective solution other than more surgery, a self-defeating exercise as they reform in 90% of cases.”

Dr. Antonio Gargiulo, author and reproductive endocrinologist and surgeon, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology – Harvard Medical School, Center for Infertility and Reproductive Surgery and Medical Director of Gynecologic Robotic Surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, mentioned Temple’s breakthrough as “a completely novel therapeutic approach to dealing with adhesions in the European Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Biology on April 7, 2023.

The Lancet also mentioned, “Despite innovations in microsurgery, laparoscopic, robotics, methods and instruments, adhesion formation still remains, after all these years, as the single largest cause for post-surgical complications. Today, surgeons have in their arsenal more than 2,500 different procedures to the tune of 50 million performed annually in the United States alone. Temple’s innovation is taking a page out of history and introducing an innovation that can change the face of surgery, like anesthesia and carbolic acid for infections.”

Temple Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, privately held biotechnology company pioneering a female-focused precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics for the treatment and early detection of profibrotic gynecological and related disorders. Temple’s mission is inspired by a belief that medical progress must be available to all, serving the underserved and providing access to effective and safe treatment options through our focus on research and new health technologies. Temple Therapeutics’ current pipeline spans endometriosis, ovarian cancer, and related disorders of abdominal tissue fibrosis. With the goal of becoming a leading ObGyn biopharma, our vision is for a world in which gynecological health is destigmatized, early diagnostics lead to timely and less invasive treatments, and healthcare is accessible and holistic—addressing physical, mental, and social well-being. For more information, visit www.templerx.com and follow on LinkedIn.

