SUBURBAN COMMUNITY HOSPITAL EARNS THE JOINT COMMISSION’S RECERTIFICATION FOR HEART FAILURE

Ontario, California, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Suburban Community Hospital has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Heart Failure Certification.

The hospital underwent a rigorous onsite review on March 18, 2023. During the visit, The Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with related certification standards, including disease-specific care and heart failure-specific requirements. The recertification, awarded for two years, also recognizes Suburban Community Hospital’s heart failure program for its collaborative relationship with its cardiologists and for using care models to meet each patient’s needs.

“Suburban Community Hospital has thoroughly demonstrated a high level of care for patients who are being treated for heart failure,” said Patrick Phelan, Executive Director of Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “We commend Suburban Community Hospital for becoming a leader in heart failure care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for cardiac patients in its community.”

“This recertification reflects the commitment of Suburban Community Hospital’s team members to providing advanced and compassionate care to our heart failure patients,” said James Hazlet, Chief Nursing Officer of Suburban Community Hospital. “It also reflects our commitment to the care for heart failure patients to obtain their individual optimum quality of life.”

Criteria for The Joint Commission’s Advanced Certification for Heart Failure was developed in collaboration with the American Heart Association.

About Suburban Community Hospital: Suburban Community Hospital is a not-for-profit, acute care hospital, and a member of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity. For over 65 years, Suburban Community Hospital has been delivering quality healthcare to Montgomery County and the surrounding region. Suburban Community Hospital, originally named Riverview Hospital, opened in 1944. Chartered at 740 Sandy Street in Norristown, PA, Riverview Osteopathic Hospital would provide medical and surgical services to the sick, afflicted, and injured, and would educate persons in care and nursing. As part of Prime Healthcare Services, headquartered in Ontario, California, Suburban Community Hospital is focused on becoming one of the leaders in technology.

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning hospital management company operating 45 acute care hospitals in 14 states, including Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia, Lower Bucks Hospital in Bucks County, and Suburban Community Hospital in Montgomery County.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com