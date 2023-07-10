On awarding this prestigious recognition, Luigi Ferrara, Dean, Centre for Arts, Design & Information Technology, George Brown College stated, “ I am delighted to extend my warmest congratulations to Dr. Cindy Gordon, ICD.D. on receiving the Honorary Post Graduate Certificate in Applied A.I. Solutions Development from George Brown College. This Honorary Credential serves as a well-deserved acknowledgment of her exemplary work and is a reminder of the immense impact she has made in the field of Information Technology. We look forward to witnessing Dr. Gordon’s transformative work and continued positive influence on our students and community at large. ”

Dr. Cindy Gordon says, “I am honored to receive this prestigious Applied A.I. Solutions Development Award from George Brown College. Our world has become more complex with generative AI, IoT, accelerating cyber security breaches, advancements in robots and cobots are collectively reshaping the next century where man and machine will eventually achieve singularity at work and in our homes. It is no longer a question of if – rather it’s a question of when. The AI evolution will require tremendous corporate and societal purpose and we must rethink the world that we want to create for generations ahead. I am grateful to so many talented leaders: customers, partners, employees, friends, educators and students who genuinely care about building responsible and ethical AI solutions.“

The formal ceremony for the Honorary Recipient recognition took place on June 12th, 2023; hosted by George Brown College President, Dr. Gervan Fearon. For years, the recognition has represented the pinnacle of achievement and is awarded to exceptional individuals who have made significant impacts in their respective fields. Dr. Cindy Gordon, an internationally recognized thought leader, has made significant strides in driving digital transformation and fostering innovation. Through her visionary guidance, SalesChoice has emerged as a trailblazer in the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, as well as advancing behavioral analytics revolutionizing how businesses make informed decisions, engage employees in more productive and happier experiences, and achieve sustainable growth.

SalesChoice congratulates other industry leaders that received this honorary recognition, including: Dianne Martin, CEO, WeRPN – Honorary Post Graduate Certificate Registered Practical Nursing – Perioperative Program, Joshna Maharaj, Chef, Activist, Changemaker, Leader, Speaker – Honorary Human Services Foundations Certificate; Liana Carniello, Director, Human Resources, The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel – Honorary Bachelor of Business Administration (Hospitality); Vanessa Harwood-Scully, Artistic Director – Honorary Dance Performance Diploma; Geoff Smith, President & CEO, EllisDon Corporation – Honorary Bachelor of Technology in Construction Management; Alfred Roissl, Managing Director, Ontario Central Region, Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network – Honorary Bachelor of Commerce (Financial Services) Specializing in Financial Planning.

With an unwavering commitment to education, Dr. Gordon has been at the forefront of bridging the gap between academia and industry.

“I am most grateful to my family, Perry, Bryce, Jessica, Brent, and Addison. With every award in life that is achieved, it is due to being born into a loving family that values lifelong learning, community and business intersections and has shared values. For the gift of life, thank you Mom, Norma Gordon, and my departed trailblazing Father, J.B. Gordon. My parents always said to me growing up: “There is no mountain too high that you cannot climb, and just know I am there on the other side to catch you if you fall.” Parents need to give their children the gift of curiosity and courage as life always has ebbs and flows and my family, especially my husband Perry, has given me endless strength to climb many mountains to achieve this prestigious award-recognition. Thank-you to all the educators at George Brown College for granting me this special award and appreciating the diverse corporate, entrepreneurial, community and thought leadership roles that I have climbed in my journey. I am truly honored and together, we must have the courage to create a stronger and more purpose driven world where AI and Climate Change are Responsible. “ Says Dr. Cindy Gordon

SalesChoice commends Dr. Cindy Gordon for achieving this prestigious recognition, which reflects her exceptional leadership, groundbreaking contributions, and dedication to driving transformative change in the world of build Trusted and Applied AI. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Cindy Gordon on this well-deserved honor.

About Dr. Cindy Gordon

Dr. Cindy Gordon is the CEO of SalesChoice, an AI sales and behavioral analytics SaaS platform company. Onalytica Research has identified Dr Gordon as one of the most influential AI global thought leaders. Following her trailblazing Forbes articles, she is educating board directors and C-suite leaders on the imperative to advance ethical and responsible AI. Prior she has held senior leadership roles at: Accenture, Xerox and Citicorp. She has also been a Venture capitalist, and has been an angel in numerous ventures. Internationally, she is recognized for her innovation thought leadership with 14 books in the market and hundreds of publications. Cindy is a certified Board Director (ICD.D.) and Board Advisor for: Corent Technology (Board Advisor), EmotionCloud (Board Director), Kaji (Board Advisor) and SalesChoice (Board Director). She is a recipient of the Governor’s General Award for Innovation and recently received the CEO of the Year (Bonhill Group Award). Her community track record is extensive, highlights include: George Brown College (AI Ethics & Law Professor), Forbes School of Business & Technology (Board Advisor), Forbes Thought Leader (Journalist), AI Forum (Board Advisor), CATA (Former National Chair & Media Spokesperson for Women in STEM), Invest CrowdFund (ICC) Canada (Former National Chair), CATA Women in Technology, (Former Chair), iCanada -Smart Cities, (Former Chair), Nightwood Theatre (Former Director), St. Lawrence Theatre (Former Director), Xerox Canada Women in Tech. (Former President).

About SalesChoice Inc.

SalesChoice InsightEngine™ is an Award-winning AI SaaS platform that brings B2B sales and employee productivity apps to organizations. The company’s vision is to End Revenue Uncertainty for Human Advantage. While SalesInsights™ helps B2B sales teams to end revenue uncertainty and sales inefficiencies to increase top-line revenue, MoodInsights™ helps organizations to reduce costs by tackling employee churn, operational risks and workforce wellbeing. The company provides Data Sciences as a Service to help its clients advance AI modernization from strategy to building complex AI models, and provides education to board directors and leaders to increase their digital literacy. Technology Partners supporting SalesChoice AI Platform include: AIPartnershipsCorp, Amazon, Google, IBM, IntroHive, Microsoft, and Salesforce.

