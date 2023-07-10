The Art of Visitor Exploration: How to Solve Common Challenges – A Driftscape Webinar

Toronto, Canada, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Driftscape, an award-winning platform revolutionizing the way people explore and discover local attractions, is delighted to announce its upcoming webinar, “The Art of Visitor Exploration: How to Solve Common Challenges,” scheduled for July 20th, 2023.

“We are thrilled to invite travel enthusiasts, industry professionals, and curious minds to join us for an exciting webinar exploring the future of exploratory travel,” said Marcia Nykamp, Driftscape Director of Sales.

The webinar aims to provide attendees with actionable insights and practical strategies that can help forge meaningful connections with their locals and visitors. During this highly anticipated event, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from our dynamic duo, Marcia Nykamp, and Reid Gibson-Wray, as they walk you through an engaging presentation, interactive discussion, and live demonstration, offering participants a comprehensive understanding of Driftscape’s innovative platform and its potential to transform the way visitors explore your destination.

Key topics that will be covered during the webinar include:

Engage visitors with their surroundings, helping them to discover nearby attractions and sites they might have missed out on. Methods to share your history and stories through interactive and gamified experiences. A solution that can help you gain valuable visitor insights and make smart economical decisions. Why are traditional tourism tools just not cutting it anymore!

Reid Gibsons, Driftscape AE, says, “Our aim is to empower tourism organizations to help their visitors and locals truly immerse themselves in the communities that surround them, unearthing authentic experiences and forging lasting memories. With Driftscape, the possibilities are limitless.“

The webinar will take place on July 20th, from 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM EST Registration is now open and free of charge for all interested individuals. To reserve your spot, visit https://www.driftscape.com/driftscape-webinar-2023 .

About Driftscape

Driftscape is an award winning digital tourism company whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. With more user engagement features than any other exploration tool in the market, Driftscape has helped organizations such as Regional Tourism Organizations (RTOs), Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs), Convention and Visitor Bureaus (CVBs), Cultural Organizations, Outdoor Attractions, and more, digitize their tourism experiences – empowering them to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS, Android and the web, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 7000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada and in the United States on the Driftscape app.

For more information contact marketing@driftscape.com .