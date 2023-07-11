AppJetty Announces Strategic Partnership with Decidem

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty and Decidem are pleased to announce that they have partnered to combine AppJetty’s powerful business & technology solution with Decidem’s specialization in executive services, audit, and strategic planning. This collaboration aims to leverage the expertise of both companies to enhance the Dynamics product line offered by AppJetty.

Decidem is known for its exceptional services, and high-quality solutions that help customers optimize their resources and achieve significant economic gains. Decidem’s commitment to provide executives with superior information system structure, and tools, aligns perfectly with AppJetty’s mission of delivering cutting-edge Dynamics products and services.

“The collaboration between us and Biztech’s teams has been excellent. We feel like the ability to be able to help our customers in having better information system structure and tools,” said Philippe Guy, founder of Decidem.

With Decidem’s deep industry knowledge and expertise, AppJetty can now expand its reach and provide an even broader range of solutions to its customers.

Maulik Shah, CEO of Biztech, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Decidem. Their extensive experience in finance management and information system will help us enhance Dynamics’ offerings to new audiences. This collaboration will empower us to deliver exceptional products and services, and strengthen our position in the market.”

The partnership between AppJetty and Decidem is set to bring to the table a wealth of expertise, industry-leading solutions, and unrivaled customer support. Together, the two companies are committed to delivering cutting-edge Dynamics products and services, ensuring that businesses can optimize their operations and drive success.

About AppJetty:

AppJetty, a Biztech venture, is a leading software solutions provider specializing in a wide range of business software products for different technology platforms. They offer ready-to-use solutions and custom services for Dynamics 365 CE, SugarCRM, SuiteCRM, Magento, and Shopify, to name a few. For more information about AppJetty and its Dynamics products and services, please visit www.appjetty.com.

About Decidem:

Decidem is a trusted company providing executive services, audit, and strategy planning. With a strong emphasis on information system architectures, Decidem assists organizations in optimizing resources and achieving substantial economic gains. To learn more about Decidem and its executive services, audit, and strategic planning solutions, please visit http://www.decidem.fr.

Original Blog: https://www.appjetty.com/blog/appjetty-decidem-dynamics-partnership/