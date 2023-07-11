Prime Healthcare Leader Dr. Sonia Mehta Recognized Among Women Hospital Presidents

Ontario, California, 2023-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Sonia Mehta, Prime Healthcare’s Region II CEO and Corporate Chief Medical Officer, was recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review among the 2023 list of Women Hospital Presidents and CEOs to know. This honor highlights Dr. Mehta’s exceptional leadership, dedication, and outstanding contributions to the patients we serve in our communities.

Dr. Mehta, a board-certified internist, joined Prime Healthcare in 2018 and currently oversees Prime’s acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities and business offices from Rhode Island to Pennsylvania. Dr. Mehta also serves as Chief Academic Officer, responsible for the leadership and direction of operations for all Prime Graduate Medical Education programs on the East Coast.

Dr. Mehta’s accomplishments include improved patient satisfaction scores through quality initiatives, improved financial performance of medical groups and hospitals, as well as achieving significant growth through new physician practice acquisitions. In addition, for the 2023 award season, Healthgrades awarded all of Dr. Mehta’s Region II hospitals with the “Patient Safety Excellence Award.” In addition, her hospitals have achieved an “A” rating in patient safety from The Leapfrog Group over the years. Among other accolades throughout her career, including ranking among Becker’s Hospital Review top physician leaders since 2012, these prestigious awards are a testament to Dr. Mehta’s focus on clinical excellence and heart as a physician leader.