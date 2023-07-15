AppJetty Forms Strategic Partnership with Leaders zone to Elevate Dynamics CRM Offerings

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty, a leading technology solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Leaders Zone, one of the top suppliers of information technology and IT solutions in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

The partnership between AppJetty and Leaders Zone is driven by a shared vision to empower businesses by providing exceptional Dynamics CRM solutions. This partnership will fulfill the requirements of Leaders Zones Dynamics CRM customers with AppJetty’s Dynamics services and products.

“We are excited to join forces with Leaders Zone and combine our expertise to deliver exceptional Dynamics CRM solutions to businesses,” said Maulik Shah, CEO at Biztech. “This partnership will enable us to support businesses in their digital transformation journey by providing cutting-edge technology solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.”

Mohamed Samir, CEO of Leaders Zone, said, “With our comprehensive Microsoft ERP solutions, which include Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations integrated with Dynamics 365 CRM, businesses can modernize their business processes, adopt intelligent automation, provide real-time performance insights, connect the enterprise, and more—all of which will hasten the effects of the digital transformation.”

The collaboration between AppJetty and Leaders Zone represents a significant milestone in their shared commitment to delivering high-quality technology solutions to businesses. By combining their respective strengths and expertise, the two companies are well-positioned to support businesses on their digital transformation journey and help them achieve their goals.

About AppJetty:

AppJetty, a Biztech venture, is a technology solutions provider that offers a wide range of products and services for different technology platforms to empower businesses worldwide. With a focus on delivering user-friendly and feature-rich solutions, AppJetty helps businesses streamline their operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. For more information, visit www.appjetty.com.

About Leaders Zone:

Leaders Zone is a leading supplier of information technology and IT solutions. As a Microsoft Certified Partner, Leaders Zone specializes in implementing and supporting Microsoft Dynamics 365 business technology solutions, enabling businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey. For more information, visit www.leaderszone.co.

Original Blog: https://www.appjetty.com/blog/appjetty-leaderszone-dynamics-partnership/