AppJetty Partners with TEX-IT to Deliver Enhanced Solutions

Ahmedabad, India, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty, a leading software products company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with TEX-IT, a dynamic IT company specializing in Microsoft 365 solutions and implementations.

This collaboration marks the strengths of both companies to deliver enhanced services and products to customers seeking seamless integration of Microsoft’s solutions.

TEX-IT’s expertise lies in setting up, maintaining, and securing Microsoft 365 environments. With their no-nonsense approach, ready-to-use delivery, and easy communication, they have established themselves as a trusted Microsoft implementation partner. By joining forces with TEX-IT, AppJetty aims to further amplify the value provided to customers and empower them with their tailor-made solutions that meet customers’ unique business requirements.

Tex Grit, Owner of TEX-IT, said, “From the moment we engaged Biztech, it was evident that their collaboration was built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to customer success. With our combined expertise and deep understanding of Dynamics 365, we are able to deliver tailored solutions that meet the business requirements of our customers. This partnership has truly elevated our digital transformation journey and positioned us for continued success in the ever-evolving business landscape.”

“We are excited to partner with TEX-IT and combine our expertise to bring innovative solutions to the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. This collaboration allows us to offer tailored products and services that meet the evolving needs of businesses,” said Maulik Shah, CEO at AppJetty.

As AppJetty and TEX-IT move forward with their partnership, they are committed to jointly driving innovation, simplifying Microsoft 365 implementations, and ensuring customer satisfaction remains at the forefront of their collaboration.

The partnership between AppJetty and TEX-IT is built upon shared values of trust, innovation, and a commitment to customer success. This collaboration will enable businesses to leverage AppJetty’s cutting-edge solutions alongside TEX-IT’s Dynamics services opportunities.

About TEX-IT:

TEX-IT is a young and dynamic IT company that believes in Microsoft’s information systems. The company specializes in setting up, maintaining, and securing Microsoft 365 environments. TEX-IT offers a no-nonsense approach, ready-to-use delivery, and easy communication to ensure customer satisfaction and success.

About AppJetty:

AppJetty is a leading software products company specializing in apps, extensions, and plugins for various technology platforms. With a focus on creating innovative and feature-rich solutions, AppJetty has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional products and services to customers worldwide.

