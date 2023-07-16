Creative Diagnostics Launches New Reagent Solutions for Herpesvirus Research

New York, USA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the launch of new reagent solutions for herpesvirus research, including a range of Human Herpesviruses Antibodies designed to help researchers better understand the structure of Herpesvirus entry and develop new treatments and prevention strategies.

The Herpesviridae are a large family of double-stranded DNA enveloped viruses that cause a variety of diseases. The nine human herpesviruses are herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1), HSV-2, varicella zoster virus (VZV), human cytomegalovirus (HCMV), human herpesvirus 6A (HHV6A), HHV6B, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), HHV7, and Kaposi’s sarcoma herpesvirus (KSHV). Herpesvirus infections are ubiquitous and establish lifelong latency in infected hosts. Although these viruses infect a variety of cell types, they enter host cells by a conserved mechanism. An understanding of the entry mechanism of these viruses may provide the basis for the design of antiviral drug candidates and subunit vaccines.

Creative Diagnostics now offers new reagent solutions to assist researchers in herpesvirus research, including antibodies that target specific steps in the herpesvirus entry process. Scientists can utilize these antibodies to study how herpesviruses enter cells, facilitating the development of new antiviral drugs.

For example, the Anti-HSV 2 monoclonal antibody (Catalog # CABT-B9084), which reacts with herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV2) and is specific for the viral glycoprotein D (gD) protein. HSV2 is a member of the Herpesviridae family. HSV1 and HSV2 are very difficult to distinguish from each other, as they have a DNA genome, an icosahedral protein coat, and are encapsulated in a membrane derived from the nuclear membrane of the last host. These viruses are capable of entering an incubation period during which the host shows no visible signs of infection and the level of infectious agents becomes very low. During the latent phase, the viral DNA is integrated into the host genome.

Another example is the Anti-EBV Monoclonal antibody (Catalog # DMAB9761), which is suitable for ELISA and WB. EBV nuclear antigen 1 (EBNA1) is an EBV antigen expressed in all EBV-associated malignancies. It was long thought to be undetectable by the cell-mediated immune system. However, recent studies have shown that EBNA1 can be presented to both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, making it a potential new target for EBV-associated cancer immunotherapy.

These new reagents can be used to study herpesviruses in the laboratory and to develop assays to detect and measure herpesvirus infection. For more information about Creative Diagnostics’ new antibodies for herpesvirus research, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/the-structure-of-herpesvirus-entry.htm.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.