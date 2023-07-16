Mission to Empower Small Businesses with AI Chatbot & Automation Software

Tempe, Arizona, USA, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Alexander Ayala, a young second generation Latin American and innovative entrepreneur, has embarked on a groundbreaking journey to disrupt the world of small business software’s. Today marks the launch of the highly anticipated campaign, aimed at revolutionizing the way small businesses engage with their customers through a simple, affordable and accessible AI chatbot and automation solution.

After spending a decade in the corporate world, working as a director and consultant for numerous multimillion-dollar brands, he came to realize the challenges faced by small business owners. As Alexander puts it, “No matter how many agencies or brokerages hired, there was always another call to book or software to acquire.”

He realized that the complexity of software stacks and the high monthly costs associated with them make it almost impossible for the average small business owner to compete! A person is either forced to spend countless hours as he did gaining over 20 software certifications learning about AI, automation, and various software tools or forced to pay the high monthly fees. He knew there had to be a better way.

“Firmly believe that every business, regardless of its size or budget, deserves access to cutting-edge technology,” says Alexander Ayala “I hope to empower small businesses to reach their full potential, providing them with an affordable and easy-to-use AI chatbot and marketing automation solution that will transform the way they interact with customers.” This is why he decided to embark on a mission to make AI chatbot, automation and marketing technology accessible and affordable for all small businesses.

To help offer a competitive solution for professionals and businesses of all sizes he is currently funding the purchase of a commercial unlimited license for state-of-the-art AI chatbot software, integrating this with OpenAI’s cutting-edge technology. In todays digital world there is no excuse all brands should have access to competitive technology yet only pay for a software once and not have to be burdened with monthly fees!

Together lets level the playing field for small businesses, empowering them to thrive in today’s digital world. Join today and be a part of revolutionizing how businesses engage with their customers

Learn more about the chatbot and campaign – https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ai-chat-bot-trainable-lifetime-unlimited

About Affordable Immediate Marketing LLC

Alexander Ayala CEO of Affordable Immediate Marketing LLC is a passionate and determined entrepreneur dedicated to empowering small businesses with affordable and accessible technology solutions. He is the Author of “Beyond the Click” and has a decade of executive experience in CPG and Natural Foods where he has excelled in nationwide Distribution, Digital and Trade Marketing, Sales, and Brokerage(s). His strategic leadership has enabled him to build successful teams and drive operations in cities like Seattle, Portland, Denver, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.