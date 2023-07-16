Future Electronics Wins Americas Distributor of the Year 2023 from Nexperia

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, was named Americas Distributor of the Year by Nexperia at the 2023 Electronic Distribution Show.

The Electronic Distribution Show, also called the EDS Leadership Summit, was hosted in Las Vegas at the Mirage Hotel from May 16th to 19th 2023. Future Electronics was in attendance along with other industry leaders including Nexperia, who presented Future Electronics with the Americas Distributor of the Year Award for 2023.

“Nexperia was honored to present Future Electronics with the Distributor of the Year award at EDS. The award is given to recognize Future Electronics for being Nexperia’s top Distributor in the Americas for 2022. This is the second consecutive year Future Electronics has achieved this honor and we look forward to their continued growth,” said Paul Zhang, Nexperia’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing.

“We are extremely proud and honored to be recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year for the 2nd time in as many years. A big thank you to both the Nexperia and Future Electronics Marketing teams for their outstanding contributions to growing our mutual share in the Discrete & Logic marketplace,” said Anthony Alberga, Corporate Vice President, Marketing, at Future Electronics.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Nexperia is a global semiconductor company with a rich European history and over 15,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States. As a leading expert in the development and production of essential semiconductors, Nexperia’s components enable the basic functionality of virtually every electronic design in the world – from automotive and industrial to mobile and consumer applications.

Nexperia serves a global customer base, shipping more than 100 billion products annually. These products are recognized as benchmarks in efficiency – in process, size, power and performance. Nexperia’s commitment to innovation, efficiency and stringent industry requirements is evident in its extensive IP portfolio, its expanding product range and its certification to IATF 16949, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards.

For more information, and to order from the complete line of Nexperia products, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/ .

