Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is Anticipated to Close at a Valuation of US$ 214 Billion by 2033

CITY, Country, 2023-Jul-17 — /EPR Network/ —

The global medical device contract manufacturing market is forecasted to expand at a stellar CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033. The market is valued at US$ 75 billion in 2023 and is thus expected to reach a valuation of US$ 214 billion by 2033-end.

Biological samples are tested using in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) medical devices to assess a person’s overall health. The growing prevalence of cancer disorders is boosting the adoption of these devices, which adds to the demand for manufacturing services for the development of IVD medical devices.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4834?PJ

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

The rising demand for advanced medical devices, including implants, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, and drug delivery systems, is driving the need for contract manufacturing services. Contract manufacturers offer specialized expertise and resources to develop and produce these complex devices, meeting the growing demands of the healthcare industry.

North America accounts for 50% share of the global market. In fact, medical device companies are increasingly outsourcing manufacturing operations to contract manufacturers to reduce costs and improve operational flexibility. Contract manufacturing allows companies to benefit from economies of scale, access specialized manufacturing technologies, and avoid high capital investments in production facilities and equipment. Besides this, an increase in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry in the US is predicted in the next 10 years.

Many medical device companies prefer to focus on their core competencies such as research and development, regulatory compliance, and marketing while outsourcing manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturers. This allows them to allocate their resources effectively, accelerate time to market, and gain a competitive advantage.

Vital indicators shaping the future of the industry

The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in the medical device industry, impacting the manufacturing processes, quality standards, and market approval timelines. Changes in regulations and the introduction of new guidelines can significantly impact the contract manufacturing market. Manufacturers and contract manufacturers must stay updated with regulatory changes to ensure compliance and adapt their operations accordingly.

Rapid advancements in technology are driving innovation in the medical device industry. The introduction of new materials, manufacturing techniques, automation, and digital technologies are reshaping the landscape of medical device contract manufacturing. Contract manufacturers that embrace and invest in emerging technologies will have a competitive advantage, enabling them to provide advanced manufacturing solutions to medical device companies.

Challenges hindering the market growth

The medical device industry is highly regulated, and compliance with strict quality and safety standards is crucial. Meeting regulatory requirements and obtaining necessary certifications can be time-consuming and costly for contract manufacturers, impacting their ability to enter the market and expand their operations.

Protecting intellectual property rights is a major concern for both medical device companies and contract manufacturers. Contract manufacturers may be exposed to confidential information and trade secrets of their clients. Ensuring robust confidentiality agreements and maintaining strict data security measures can pose challenges for contract manufacturers while collaborating with multiple clients.

The healthcare industry, including medical device companies, constantly faces cost pressures due to factors such as reimbursement cuts, pricing pressures, and increasing competition. Contract manufacturers need to balance quality and cost-effectiveness to remain competitive, which can be challenging in an environment where cost containment is a priority.

How competition influences the market

Intense competition among contract manufacturers leads to acquisitions and collaborations. The medical device contract manufacturing market is witnessing consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, as well as strategic partnerships between contract manufacturers and medical device companies. These collaborations allow for the exchange of expertise, resources, and market access. The future growth of the market will depend on the ability of contract manufacturers to establish strong partnerships and expand their capabilities through acquisitions.

Jabil, Inc. had collaborated with Johnson & Johnson Medical Device companies. Moreover, this collaboration is anticipated to expand Jabil’s medical devices manufacturing portfolio.

Key Companies Profiled

Viant Medical

Integer Holdings Corporation

Forefront Medical Technologies

Consort Medical PLC

Nipro Corporation

Flex Ltd.

Jabil Inc.

Synecco

Celestica Inc.

Nortech Systems, Inc

Key Segments of Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Industry Research

By Device: In-vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Diagnostic Imaging & Medical Equipment Drug Delivery Devices Patient Monitoring Devices Minimally Access Surgical Instruments Therapeutic Patient Assistive Devices Others

By Type of Manufacturing: Raw Materials Electronics Finished Goods

By Service: Prototype Development Finished Device Manufacturing Assembly & Packaging Testing & Regulatory Support Services Molding & Casting Others

By Application: Cardiovascular Orthopedic Neurovascular Pulmonary Oncology Laparoscopy Urology & Gynecology Radiology Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4834?PJ

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail : sales@factmr.com