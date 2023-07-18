Chicago’s First Lady Kicks Off Summer Cruising Season

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Chicago’s First Lady is pleased to announce that they have kicked off the summer cruising season in Chicago, giving visitors and residents a unique perspective of the city. They offer various cruise options allowing individuals to learn about the city and view the buildings from a new perspective.

Chicago’s First Lady features a fleet of well-maintained boats, each ready to take visitors onto the Chicago River for entertaining cruises. They offer a selection of cruises to meet every need, including their famous architectural cruise and an evening river cruise. Customers can also book their cruises for private events and weddings, creating a unique way to spend time with family, friends, or colleagues while enjoying scenic views of downtown Chicago.

Chicago’s First Lady runs numerous daily tours from the end of May into early October and has a reputation for being the city’s top river cruise. In 2023, the company is celebrating 30 years of providing high-quality cruises to visitors and residents of Chicago, offering an exceptional experience to every guest.

Anyone interested in learning about their summer cruise season can find out more by visiting the Chicago’s First Lady website or calling 1-847-358-1330.

About Chicago’s First Lady: Chicago’s First Lady is a river cruise company showcasing unique views of downtown Chicago with several cruise options. Their fleet is also available for hosting private events and weddings for a truly unique experience. With a convenient downtown location, the cruise company offers excellent options for visitors and residents.

Company: Chicago’s First Lady

Address: 112 E. Wacker Drive

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60601

Telephone number: 1-847-358-1330