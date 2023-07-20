Global Probiotic Soda Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 443.8 by 2032

2023-07-20

The Probiotic Soda market is worth US$ 210.4 million and is expected to reach US$ 443.8 million by 2032, growing at a 7.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Probiotic soda sales are likely to be fuelled by increased knowledge of the health benefits of probiotics and rising popularity of probiotic beverages among the youthful population in the future years.

Competitive Analysis:

Probiotic soda companies are aiming on expanding their business scope through mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

In November 2021, Beliv, a Latin-American beverage company, announced the completion of the acquisition of Big Easy, a leading manufacturer of plant-based probiotic drinks in the United States.

Key Players:

  • Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
  • Danone S.A.
  • Nestle SA
  • Chobani LLC
  • NextFoods
  • Harmless Harvest
  • Bio-K Plus International Inc.
  • GCMMF (Amul)
  • PepsiCo
  • Fonterra Co-operative Group
  • Lifeway Foods Inc.

Regional Analysis:

 “North America & Asia Pacific to Provide Rewarding Investment Opportunities”

The North American probiotic soda market now has a market share of 25.6% and sales value of $53.9 million. Rising health consciousness, increased availability of probiotic goods, rising prevalence of health issues, and expanding popularity of probiotic beverages among the millennial generation are important drivers of probiotic soda demand in this region.

Because of the increased focus on health and expanding knowledge of the advantages of probiotic beverages, the Asia Pacific region’s market for probiotic soda is predicted to account for a large market share in the worldwide landscape.

Key Segments of Industry:

  • Probiotic Soda Market by Type :
    • Dairy-based Probiotic Soda
    • Plant-based Probiotic Soda
  • Probiotic Soda Market by Packaging :
    • Bottles
    • Tetra Packs
    • Cans
  • Probiotic Soda Market by Sales Channel :
    • Online Sales
    • Offline Sales

