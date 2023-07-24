Enriched Dough Market Is Slated To Reach US$ 621.1 Million By 2032

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global enriched dough market size reached a valuation of US$ 405.8 million in 2022 and projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022-2032), surpassing US$ 621 million by 2032.

Growing inclination towards highly nutritional bakery products is a key factor pushing demand for enriched dough. Enriched dough is made by adding rich ingredients like oil, butter, eggs, milk, and sugar to traditional dough. Addition of these ingredients enhances flavor, improve nutritional content, and make texture of bread soft and fluffy.

Over the years, growing health awareness have improved the demand for high nutritional products. As a result, food manufacturing industries are utilizing products such as enriched dough to develop highly nutritional food products. This will boost enriched dough sales during the forecast period.

Consumers across the globe are spending extensively on bakery products such as bread, cakes, rolls, cookies, and pasta. As many of these products are made from enriched dough, rise in their production and consumption will aid the growth in enriched dough market over the upcoming decade.

Similarly, rapid expansion of bakery industry worldwide, increasing penetration of online shopping platforms, and growing usage of enriched dough in HoReCa sectors are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for enriched dough manufacturers.

Regionally, North America, spearheaded by the U.S., accounts for the largest share of 34.2% of the global enriched dough market. Demand in North America enriched dough market is driven by rising consumption of fortified foods, growing focus on fitness, and availability of a variety of enriched dough products such as cakes, pastries, and bread.

Key Takeaways:

By application, the bread segment is likely to be the most remunerative in the global enriched dough market during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the indirect segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global enriched dough market during the assessment period.

With rising demand for nutrient rich foods and increasing consumer spending on bakery products, North America enriched dough market size is set to reach US$ 138.8 million in 2022.

enriched dough market size is set to reach in 2022. Currently, Europe enriched dough market stands at US$ 103 million and accounts for around 25.4% share in the global market.

enriched dough market stands at and accounts for around 25.4% share in the global market. The enriched dough market in China is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 26 million in 2022.

Growth Drivers:

Growing demand for healthy bakery products is driving growth in the global enriched dough market.

Rising focus towards health and fitness is likely to create opportunities for enriched dough manufacturers during the forecast period.

Continuous product launches and rapid growth of bakery industry worldwide will swiftly expand the enriched dough market size during the forthcoming years.

Restraints:

High chances of spoilage and costly storage and handling processes are limiting the growth of enriched dough market.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading enriched dough manufacturers are adopting numerous strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, etc. to capitalize on the emerging opportunities as well as to expand their global footprint.

For instance,

In November 2021 , Cerelia SASU acquired European Dough Businesses of General Mills, Inc.

, Cerelia SASU acquired European Dough Businesses of General Mills, Inc. In 2021, General Mills added six new Pillsbury products to its portfolio, including ready-to-eat treats and baking shortcuts.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Rich Products Co.

Challah Hub Company

Al Ahlia Group

The Dough Company

Starbucks Corporation

The Essential Baking Company

Cinnabon LLC

Great Gourmet Cinnamon Roll Company

Immaculate Baking Co.

De Iorio’s Foods Inc.

Yeast Bakery Company

Dough Bakery company

Apt. 2B Baking Co.

Baking Co. Fazer Group

Gregory’s Food’s Inc.

Jimmy’s Cookies

Alive & Kickin’ Pizza Crust

Guttenplan’s Frozen Dough Inc.

Allied Blending LP

Dawn Food Products Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Enriched Dough Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global enriched dough market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the enriched dough market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Type:

Challah

Brioche

Cinnamon Rolls

Danish

Sticky Buns

Others

By Application:

Bread

Cookies

Biscuits

Rolls

Pasta

Cakes

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Store-based Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores (Bakery Shops) Others Online



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

