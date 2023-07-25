HDTV Supply and Mercury Notifications Technologies Join Forces to Revolutionize Home Automation and AV Distribution

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of innovative AV solutions, and Mercury Notifications Technologies, a cutting-edge home automation company, are proud to announce their strategic partnership aimed at reshaping the landscape of smart home technology and AV distribution. This collaboration brings together the expertise of two industry leaders to create a seamless and unparalleled experience for consumers and professionals alike.

The Power of Synergy: The partnership between HDTV Supply and Mercury Notifications Technologies is a fusion of cutting-edge technology and a shared vision to enhance the way people interact with their AV systems and smart homes. This collaboration harnesses the strengths of both companies to deliver comprehensive solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the AV and home automation markets.

Revolutionizing Home Automation: Mercury Notifications Technologies’ innovative home automation solutions provide users with unmatched control and customization over their smart homes. By integrating this technology with HDTV Supply’s expertise in AV distribution, consumers can now experience a unified ecosystem where AV components, lighting, security systems, and more seamlessly work together to create a truly intelligent living environment.

Enhanced AV Distribution: HDTV Supply’s legacy of excellence in AV distribution complements Mercury Notifications Technologies’ prowess in home automation. The collaboration promises to elevate AV distribution systems to new heights, offering consumers and professionals a unified platform for managing and distributing high-quality audio and video content throughout their homes and commercial spaces.

Industry-Leading Solutions: As part of this partnership, HDTV Supply and Mercury Notifications Technologies will jointly develop and release an array of industry-leading products and services. These offerings will cater to the diverse needs of consumers, integrators, and installers, encompassing state-of-the-art AV distribution solutions, smart home automation packages, and seamless integration with popular smart home ecosystems.

To purchase Mercury Notifications Technologies products from HDTV Supply, just go to https://www.hdtvsupply.com/mercury-notifications-technologies-products.html

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/mercury-notifications-technologies-products.html

EMAIL: press@hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

About Mercury Notifications Technologies: Mercury Notifications Technologies is a pioneer in home automation solutions, offering innovative products that transform regular homes into intelligent living spaces. The company’s technology-driven solutions empower consumers to create customized smart home ecosystems that cater to their unique preferences and lifestyle.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com