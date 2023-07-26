Aluminium Bags And Pouches Market Is Valued At US$ 12.91 Billion In 2023

The market for aluminum bags and pouches was worth US$12.91 billion in 2023, and it is anticipated to grow to US$23.57 billion by the end of 2033, at a 6.2% CAGR.

Food, medicine, and other things that need to be protected against moisture, air, and light are frequently packaged in aluminum bags and pouches. This combination of plastic and aluminum gives these bags and pouches exceptional barrier qualities and enables them to be used in a number of applications.

What is causing a rise in the use of aluminum bags and pouches?

Aluminum bags and pouches provide excellent barrier properties and a long shelf life.

Sales of packaging materials like aluminum bags and pouches are increasing as a result of consumer demand for packaged food and beverage goods. Many businesses are switching from conventional plastic packaging to aluminum bags and pouches as a more environmentally friendly option as there are growing worries about the effects of packaging waste on the environment. In comparison to alternative packaging materials, aluminum bags and pouches provide greater barrier qualities, a longer shelf life, and the ability to be readily resealed.

Manufacturers are putting more of an emphasis on eco-friendly and smart packaging solutions.

To lessen the environmental impact of their products, many manufacturers are investigating the usage of eco-friendly materials such recycled aluminum and biodegradable plastics. The market for aluminum bags and pouches is increasingly utilizing smart packaging techniques like RFID tags and QR codes. With the help of these technologies, producers can keep an eye on their products as they move through the supply chain and give consumers crucial product information.

Competitive Landscape:

High-quality graphics and designs are being printed on aluminum bags and pouches by manufacturers employing flexographic and digital printing processes. As a result, packaging can be more colorful and appealing, which can boost sales and product visibility.

Novelis stated in April 2022 that it will invest more than US$ 30 million to build a new continuous annealing line at its Plettenberg-Ohle, Germany, facility in order to quadruple its plant’s capacity for aluminum used in the manufacture of coffee capsules.

A well-known manufacturer of flexible packaging, Constantia Flexibles, invested more than US$ 89.68 million in the installation of production-enhancing machinery at its Constantia Techia factory in Austria in October 2022. A contemporary roll mill and an additional lacquering line, which will help, are the essential components.

Key Players:

Amcor Limited

Novelis

Constantia Flexibles

Mondi Group plc

Bemis Co.

Pactiv LLC

Symetal

Ampco

JW Aluminium

Ardagh Group

Regional Analysis:

By the end of 2033, the US market for aluminum bags and pouches is anticipated to reach US$6.43 billion. During the projection period, it is expected that the US market will grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The packaging sector is heavily concentrated in the United States. As the demand for packaged food and beverages, medications, and personal care goods rises, the market has been expanding rapidly in recent years. One of the top consumers of packaged food and beverage goods is the United States, and it is anticipated that this pattern will persist in the years to come.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Material Thickness : 007 to 0.09 09 to 0.2 2 to 0.4

: By Printing :

Printed Aluminium Bags & Pouches Non-printed Aluminium Bags & Pouches

By Application : Food & Beverage Packaging Personal Care & Cosmetic Packaging Pharmaceutical Packaging



