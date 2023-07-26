Skincare Serum Market Is Expected To Surpass A Valuation Of USD 6.28 Billion By 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The global skincare serum market is valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2022. The market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 6.28 Billion by end of the forecast duration i.e. 2032. The skincare serum market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% in the assessment duration.

There is a rise in skin diseases such as acne, open pores and blemishes are contributing to impel the demand for skincare serums in the market. To overcome skin issues there is an anticipated rise in hydrating serums, acne-fighting serums, and anti-aging serums. The rising health awareness and increased personal incomes have fostered the demand for skin care regimes in recent years. These positive growth trajectories noticed in the retail sector are driving sales of beauty and personal care products.

Market Players: –

EMK Products LLC

IT Cosmetics LLC

Crop Infrastructure Corp

Philosophy Inc

First Aid Beauty Ltd

Loral Group

Ester Lauder Companies

Amway

“Rising Fashion and Cosmetic Industry Boosting the Demand Skincare Serum Market”

The aware consumer highlight health and facial appearance which is the major factor for the increasing demand for the skincare serum market. Many types of researchers estimated that the cosmetic market is growing at a high rate, globally. In 2016, the cosmetic industry grew by around 4% as compared to 2015. The skincare market is the leading segment of the cosmetic industry, accounting for approximately 36% of the global cosmetic market. Increasing pollution is one of the reasons for mostly skin-related problems coupled with unhealthy diet and increasing stress levels also affects the skin badly.

Rising demand for cosmetic and skincare products are the main factors boosting the growth of the skincare serum market. Additionally, rising incidences of skin-related problems such as acne, spots, and facial wrinkles coupled with rising pollution are expected to boost the demand for the skincare serum market. The introduction of herbal-based and innovative techniques which are used by manufacturers to develop the Skincare serum is likely to propel the skincare serum market growth.

Competitive landscape

The global skin care products industry is consolidated and has centered around a few global market players. Brand expansion and product portfolio increment are common business tactics applied by major companies. Mergers and acquisitions are increasing in the industry which is upheld by major players.

In June 2021, Unilever and Paul Choice a digital-led skin care company joined hands to get the benefit of direct-to-consumer channels. These companies are targeting to reach a maximum number of people.

In May 2021, Estee Lauder Companies are partnering with Uber Eats for delivery of cosmetic products in the simultaneous order along with food.

Skincare Serums Market: Segmentation

The global skincare serums market can be segmented on the basis of product type, skin type, gender, ingredient, distribution channel, and geography. For more insights, request a sample of this report.

By Product Type : Anti-Aging Serum Skin Whitening Serum Anti-Acne Serum Glowing Skin Serum Anti-Blemish Serum Others

By Skin Type : Dry Skin Sensitive Skin Oily Skin

By Gender : Female Male

By Ingredients : Hyaluronic Acid Vitamin C Retinol (Vitamin A) Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) Vitamin E DMAE (Dimethylaminoethanol) Peptides Glycerin Others

By Distribution Channel : Institutional Sales Hospitals Dermatology Clinics Retail Sales Drug Stores Retail Stores Super Market Online Pharmacies



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

The data provided in the Skincare Serums Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

