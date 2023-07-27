Lithotripsy Devices Market is anticipated to surpass US$ 2 Billion by 2031 with CAGR of over 5%- Analysis by Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27— /EPR Network/ —

The lithotripsy devices market is anticipated to surpass US$ 2 Billion by 2031- trailing at a CAGR of over 5%. The market is largely driven by the increased prevalence of urolithiasis, an increase in the number of extracorporeal shock waves lithotripsy operations, technical developments, and rising awareness.

Lithotripsy is a medical procedure that has revolutionized the treatment of kidney stones, a painful condition affecting millions of people worldwide. This non-invasive technique uses shock waves to break down kidney stones into smaller fragments, which can then be easily passed out of the body through urine. Over the years, lithotripsy devices have seen significant advancements, leading to increased efficiency and reduced patient discomfort. In this article, we will explore the current state of the lithotripsy devices market, including its growth, key players, technological innovations, and future prospects.

Want A Detailed Understanding of Market Functioning? Request for a Sample Here –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3084?AG

Market Overview:

The lithotripsy devices market has experienced substantial growth over the past few decades, driven primarily by the rising prevalence of kidney stones. Sedentary lifestyles, dietary changes, and increasing incidence of obesity have contributed to an increased number of kidney stone cases across the globe. Additionally, the aging population is more susceptible to kidney stone formation, further propelling the demand for advanced lithotripsy devices.

The market is segmented based on technology, end-users, and geography. Technological segments include extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), intracorporeal lithotripsy, and others. ESWL is the most widely used technique due to its non-invasive nature and high success rate. The end-users of lithotripsy devices include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

Key Players and Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements have been instrumental in enhancing lithotripsy procedures. One of the notable innovations is the development of advanced imaging techniques, such as fluoroscopy and ultrasound, which enable real-time visualization of kidney stones during treatment. This enhances the accuracy of stone targeting and reduces the risk of damage to surrounding tissues.

Moreover, the introduction of electromagnetic and electrohydraulic lithotripters has improved treatment efficacy for larger and harder stones, which were previously challenging to treat with conventional devices. These advancements have significantly reduced the need for invasive surgical procedures, providing patients with less pain, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stays.

List of key companies operating in the Market are:

EDAP TMS

Boston Scientific Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Accuron

DirexGroup

Siemens AG

Dornier MedTech

STORZ Medical

Market Drivers and Challenges:

The primary driver for the lithotripsy devices market is the increasing prevalence of kidney stones. The World Health Organization estimates that around 10% of the world’s population is affected by kidney stones, with a higher incidence in developed countries. As the incidence continues to rise, the demand for lithotripsy devices is expected to grow accordingly.

Furthermore, the preference for minimally invasive procedures and advancements in lithotripsy technologies have encouraged healthcare providers and patients to opt for lithotripsy over traditional surgical methods. This trend is likely to continue, boosting market growth.

However, there are challenges that the market faces. The high cost of lithotripsy devices can be a limiting factor, especially in developing regions with constrained healthcare budgets. Additionally, the availability of alternative treatment options, such as laser lithotripsy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy, may compete with lithotripsy devices in some cases.

Regional Insights:

The lithotripsy devices market is geographically diverse, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa being the major regions contributing to its growth.

North America and Europe have been at the forefront of the market due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced medical technologies, and a growing aging population. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness about kidney stone treatment options, and improving access to healthcare services in countries like India and China.

Future Prospects:

The future of the lithotripsy devices market looks promising, with ongoing research and development efforts focused on further improving treatment outcomes and reducing device costs. The integration of robotics and artificial intelligence into lithotripsy devices is expected to enhance precision and efficiency, making the procedure even more effective.

Moreover, the increasing focus on patient comfort and safety will drive the development of more patient-friendly lithotripsy devices. This, coupled with the growing adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, is expected to boost the demand for lithotripsy devices in the coming years.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3084?AG

Conclusion:

The lithotripsy devices market has played a pivotal role in transforming the treatment of kidney stones. With technological advancements and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, lithotripsy has become a preferred choice for patients and healthcare providers alike. As the prevalence of kidney stones continues to rise, the market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years. Efforts towards improving treatment efficacy, patient comfort, and device affordability will further enhance the market’s potential, making lithotripsy a cornerstone in kidney stone management and patient care.

About Us –

Fact.MR addresses this challenge head-on by providing insights (not data) that are easy to understand and execute. A leading provider of syndicated and custom market research reports, we offer cutting-edge business intelligence to clients from a range of industries.Our research team is highly qualified to help organizations with their market research needs. In a world where constant disruption is the norm rather than the exception, Fact.MR identifies opportunities and challenges early, and provides its clients the foundation for a winning strategy.We provide both qualitative and quantitative research, spanning market forecast, market segmentation, competitor analysis, and consumer sentiment analysis. We also provide bespoke consulting solutions, guiding clients right from initiation to successful market foray. We do this by taking a multidimensional approach to market intelligence, combining the new with the tried-and-tested. Our consultants use our proprietary research technology with advanced market research tools to translate complex data into easy-to-understand deliverables.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E Mail : sales@factmr.com