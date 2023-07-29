Doug Dvorak to provide Guest Experience Training to Tamarack Resort on August 1, 2023, in Donnelly, ID

Chicago, IL, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Doug Dvorak is pleased to announce he will be conducting a customer success skills training program for the Tamarack Resort team in Donnelly, ID on August 1, 2023.

About Tamarack Resort:

Tamarack is an independent, all-season destination situated on 3,500 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise in Tamarack, Idaho. From on-site lodging, dining and event space to the full range of outdoor recreation in the Idaho mountains, there is adventure for any season. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 2,000 mountain acres for skiers and snowboarders, along with Nordic and snowshoe trails. During the summer, the resort is home to mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting and watersports on Lake Cascade.

The well-known sales coach and motivational speaker, who has delivered presentations and workshops in more than 100 countries to over a million people, will be working with Tamarack Resort to help its team by covering the importance of guest experience training and leadership.

In his workshops, Dvorak discusses issues, such as helping teams work together, allowing them to have fun without sacrificing efficiency and productivity, resulting in improved overall morale, increases in productivity and reductions in overall turnover.

To learn more about Doug Dvorak and his workshops, visit his site online dougdvorak.com or contact him directly at (847) 359-6969.

About Doug Dvorak : Doug Dvorak is the world’s leading motivational speaker, sales trainer & sales coach. He speaks over 50 times per year around the globe. Dvorak is a member of the motivational speaker hall of fame, is a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional) and holds a BS, MBA & Doctor of Laws, hc. Dvorak is also a graduate of Second City, the oldest & most prestigious improvisational comedy school in the world.

Company : Doug Dvorak

Address : 1061 W. 16th St. #306, Chicago, IL 60608

Phone : (847) 359-6969

Website : https://dougdvorak.com