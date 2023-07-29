Cloud Analogy Has Now Partnered With Monday.com

Noida, India, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — As a Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, Cloud Analogy is excited about this latest partnership with Monday.com, recognizing its potential to drive innovation, efficiency, and client success in its Salesforce implementation, consulting, and integration services.

Monday.com has established trust among over 180,000+ customers worldwide, including renowned names like Canva, Coca-Cola, Hulu, and Oxy.

The Work OS offered by Monday.com enables organizations to manage a diverse array of functions, from Creative & Design and Project Management to Sales & CRM, and Operations.

The Work OS’s flexibility allows teams to customize workflows according to their specific needs, promoting alignment, efficiency, and overall productivity. With the ability to centralize work, processes, tools, and files within a single platform, Cloud Analogy envision bridging silos and maintaining a cohesive, reliable source of truth for their clients.

The partnership promises a wealth of benefits, including the creation of customizable dashboards, seamless integration of teams, and the facilitation of smooth operations through user-friendly automations.

Regarding the partnership with Monday.com, Cloud Analogy’s CEO & Founder, Ajay Dubedi, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I am thrilled about the partnership with Monday.com. This collaboration is geared towards offering customizable dashboards and workflows to our customers, driving innovation and efficiency. I encourage businesses to explore the unlimited opportunities that arise from this partnership, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our valued clients for their heartfelt support.”

About Cloud Analogy:

Cloud Analogy is a premier Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner, delivering all-inclusive Salesforce and other CRM services such as Hubspot, Zoho, and Microsoft Nav Dynamics. It provides services in Cloud Computing, IT Management & Consulting, Business Applications, and Digital Marketing.

For more information, visit https://cloudanalogy.com/