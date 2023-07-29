California University of Science and Medicine Granted Institutional Accreditation

Ontario, California, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) today announced it had achieved accreditation status from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). Accreditation validates that the CUSM community and its purpose are appropriate and are being accomplished through viable education programs.

CUSM worked with WSCUC to prove compliance with the organization’s core commitments, standards and all criteria required for accreditation. The university supported the WASC multi-year review with reporting on standards and information related to more than 20 identified criteria, as well as site visits from a committee of representatives from peer institutions.

“The entire community at CUSM is excited to reach this significant milestone of WASC accreditation,” said Paul Lyons, MD, CUSM President and Dean. “Everyone in our community has been a part of achieving this milestone due to the ongoing focus on providing the best medical education possible to our students.”

CUSM has been working with WSCUC and the accreditation survey visit teams since its founding and acceptance of the first class of students in 2018. To date, CUSM has graduated two classes of Doctor of Medicine (MD) and five classes of Master of Biomedical Sciences students. CUSM now has four MD program classes enrolled with more than 500 students, with 98 percent of students coming from California. In addition, 35 percent of students are from low socio-economic status, and students are highly qualified, having scored on average in the top 15 percent on the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT). Each year, CUSM receives nearly 6,000 applications for the MD and MBS programs.

“The impetus behind founding CUSM was to create a university focused on teaching the art and science of medicine to students from a wide variety of backgrounds,” said Prem Reddy, MD, CUSM Founder and Chair of the Board. “The Inland Empire area of California is experiencing a physician shortage and is the perfect location to create opportunities, find immensely talented future physicians, and support healthcare equity for all communities.”

The CUSM accreditation is for a six-year period, at which time the university will again work with WSCUC to ensure ongoing compliance with all stated standards and criteria.

# # #

About the California University of Science and Medicine

California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) is dedicated to advancing the art and science of medicine through medical education, research, and compassionate healthcare delivery in an inclusive environment that inspires, motivates, and empowers students to become excellent and caring physicians, scientists, and leaders. CUSM is a not-for-profit health sciences university established in 2015, led by a dynamic group of MD/PhD faculty members. CUSM offers a Master’s in Biomedical Sciences degree program and a Doctor of Medicine (MD) program to prepare its diverse student body for careers in healthcare, public service, teaching, and research. Learn more at www.cusm.org.