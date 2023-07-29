Immunoprecipitation Market to Reach US$ 830 million by the end of 2027

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-29— /EPR Network/ —

Globally, the immunoprecipitation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2027. The global market, which is currently valued at US$ 620 million, is anticipated to increase to US$ 830 million by the end of 2027. The demand for reagents is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027 as a result of the extensive use of antibodies, buffers, and beads for different immunoprecipitation methods.

The development of immunoprecipitation methods, a high demand for medications that aim to identify the antigens linked to autoimmune diseases, and expanding R&D collaborations between top pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions are all contributing to the market’s revenue growth.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7779?AS

“Market value is being significantly fueled by recent advancements in the application of immunoprecipitation in genomic studies, increasing number of academic & research institutions, growing research activities in life sciences, rapid innovations in chromatin immunoprecipitation techniques, and expanding biotechnology research,” says a Fact.MR analyst

The factors raising market value include increasing efforts by governments and enterprises in biotechnology research and development as well as growing awareness of personalized medicines. The growing tendency of clinical research is expected to lead to an increase in the worldwide immunoprecipitation market. Market growth is being driven by the prevalence of autoimmune diseases, which call for testing for interactions between antibodies and antigens.

Market Frontrunners

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio Inc.

Abbkine Scientific Co. Ltd.

Abcam PLC

BioLegend

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Geno Technology Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Key Statistics Supporting the Surge

The global immunoprecipitation market is currently valued at US$ 620 million.

Market in Canada is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period (2022-2027).

Market in Germany is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027.

Demand for accessories is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Winning Strategy

Top market players are outsourcing drug development efforts to contract research organizations to grow their profit margins. Key companies are developing novel techniques to boost their market share globally.

For instance,

GenScript Biotech Corporation and REMD Biotherapeutics Inc. entered into a strong partnership to develop bispecific antibody-based novel immunotherapy medications.

Thermo Fisher Scientific established a new bioprocess design center in Shanghai to work with biologic researchers and provide the best bioprocessing technologies.

Industry Research

By Type : Individual Protein Chromatin Co-immunoprecipitation RNA

By Component : Reagents Kits Accessories

By End User : Academic & Research Institutes Pharma & Biopharma Companies Contract Research Organizations

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Key Highlights

Sales of Immunoprecipitation In 2022

Competitive Analysis of Immunoprecipitation

Demand Analysis of Immunoprecipitation

Key Trends of Immunoprecipitation

Outlook of Immunoprecipitation

Insights of Immunoprecipitation

Analysis of Immunoprecipitation

Survey of Immunoprecipitation

Size of Immunoprecipitation

Queries addressed in the Immunoprecipitation report:

Why are the Immunoprecipitation players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Immunoprecipitation?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Immunoprecipitation?

What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Immunoprecipitation?

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7779?AS

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com