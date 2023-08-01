STEELBEAST announce new bevelling machine innovations to complete the range to suit all weld prep applications

Burnley, UK, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — Steelbeast Metalworking Solutions Steelbeast.co.uk part of the JEI Group programme proudly introduce 2 new generation bevelling machines to their extensive range. The ABM30 is an automatic trackless bevelling system which effortlessly runs down the plate edge to form a perfect machined edge up to 30mm width, learn more ABM-30 | SteelBeast.

Furthermore, the new ABM25 is the largest capacity manually operated beveller on the market, heavy duty yet lightweight and offering a 25mm bevel capacity within several passes, a real industry game changer. Learn more BM-25 | SteelBeast.

Steelbeast are aware that On-site demos are the very best way to experience, learn and understand why our bevelling and welding solutions are the leaders in the industry.

That’s why we are pleased to announce we offer free on site no obligation demonstrations .

With our on-site demonstrations, an expert from our team will give you a safe walk-through and answer any questions you may have about the SteelBeast®️ range .

Our fleet of demo vans are ready to travel within the UK to bring you the SteelBeast®️ experience and a chance to get hands-on with the range.

For more information, please call David on 01706229490

Unit 21 Empire Business Park, Enterprise Way, Burnley, Lancashire, BB12 6LT, UK

sales@jeisolutions.co.uk

https://www.steelbeast.co.uk