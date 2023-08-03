HDTV Supply and Peerless-AV Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Audio-Visual Solutions

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply and Peerless-AV are proud to unveil an exciting new partnership that promises to redefine the audio-visual (AV) industry. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and delivering cutting-edge AV products and solutions to customers worldwide.

The HDTV Supply and Peerless-AV partnership is set to create a ripple effect across the AV landscape. Here are some key points highlighting the significance of this collaboration:

1. Comprehensive Product Offering: HDTV Supply is renowned for its vast selection of high-quality AV solutions, including video switches, extenders, converters, splitters, and more. With the addition of Peerless-AV’s state-of-the-art mounting solutions, customers now have access to an even wider range of AV products to meet their diverse needs.

2. Unmatched Expertise: Both HDTV Supply and Peerless-AV bring decades of industry expertise to the table. The partnership leverages the strengths of each company, combining technical knowledge, engineering prowess, and a deep understanding of customer requirements to deliver superior AV solutions.

3. Seamless Customer Experience: With a shared commitment to customer satisfaction, the partnership focuses on providing a seamless buying experience. Customers can now find an extensive selection of AV products in one place, simplifying their procurement process.

4. Enhanced Support and Service: The partnership enables HDTV Supply to offer improved customer support and technical assistance. Peerless-AV’s dedicated team will work closely with HDTV Supply to ensure customers receive prompt and effective assistance whenever needed.

5. Innovation and Future Developments: HDTV Supply and Peerless-AV are united in their pursuit of innovation. Together, they will collaborate on developing new, cutting-edge AV solutions that address emerging trends and technologies in the industry.

6. Global Reach: HDTV Supply’s global distribution network combined with Peerless-AV’s international presence expands the reach of both companies, allowing customers worldwide to benefit from their top-tier AV products and solutions.

Said a spokesperson of HDTV Supply, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are excited to join forces with Peerless-AV, a company that shares our passion for providing the best AV solutions in the market. This partnership enables us to enhance our product offering and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Said a spokesperson of Peerless-AV, also shared his excitement: “Teaming up with HDTV Supply is a strategic move that allows us to reach new audiences and expand our product reach. Together, we will push the boundaries of what’s possible in the AV industry.”

The HDTV Supply and Peerless-AV partnership represents a significant step forward in the AV industry, bringing together two powerhouses to deliver unparalleled products, services, and experiences to customers worldwide

To purchase Peerless-AV products from HDTV Supply, just go to https://www.hdtvsupply.com/peerless-av-products.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com