HDTV Supply and Premier Mounts Join Forces to Deliver Premium Mounting Solutions for the AV Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of cutting-edge audiovisual solutions, is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with Premier Mounts, a renowned manufacturer of high-quality mounting solutions for displays and projectors. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the AV industry, as two industry leaders unite to provide top-tier mounting solutions to customers worldwide.

The HDTV Supply and Premier Mounts partnership is characterized by the following key points:

1. Comprehensive Product Offering: HDTV Supply’s extensive range of AV solutions, including video switches, extenders, converters, and more, is now complemented by Premier Mounts’ comprehensive selection of display and projector mounting solutions. Customers can now access a complete package of AV products from two trusted industry names.

2. Cutting-Edge Mounting Solutions: Premier Mounts is known for its innovative and high-quality mounting solutions that ensure a secure and seamless installation of displays and projectors. By partnering with Premier Mounts, HDTV Supply enhances its product portfolio, offering customers a wider array of mounting options tailored to their unique needs.

3. Expertise and Experience: Both HDTV Supply and Premier Mounts bring decades of experience and expertise to the partnership. This collaboration capitalizes on the strengths of each company, combining technical know-how and customer-centric approaches to elevate the standard of mounting solutions available in the market.

4. Simplified Procurement: The partnership simplifies the purchasing process for customers by providing a one-stop-shop for AV solutions. From AV equipment to mounting solutions, HDTV Supply and Premier Mounts offer an integrated and streamlined experience for AV professionals and end-users alike.

5. Enhanced Support and Service: HDTV Supply will provide dedicated support and technical assistance to customers seeking Premier Mounts’ mounting solutions. This personalized support ensures that customers receive the guidance and expertise needed for successful installations.

Said a spokesperson of HDTV Supply, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “At HDTV Supply, we are constantly striving to provide the best solutions to our customers. Partnering with Premier Mounts aligns with our commitment to offering top-tier AV products and solutions, backed by excellent customer service.”

Said a spokesperson of Premier Mounts, also shared his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to join forces with HDTV Supply, a company known for its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. Through this partnership, we can reach new heights in delivering exceptional mounting solutions to the AV industry.”

The HDTV Supply and Premier Mounts partnership exemplifies a strong commitment to providing the AV industry with the tools needed for successful installations. This collaboration promises to empower AV professionals with the cutting-edge technology and support required to elevate their projects to new levels of excellence.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com