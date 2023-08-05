Introducing the Crownline Air Cooler With Remote Control AC-250

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline is an industry-leading electrical brand in UAE that specialises in producing home and kitchen appliances and office and outdoor cleaning supplies. They provide consumers with diverse products to satisfy their everyday needs.

As summer’s intense heat approaches, Crownline is thrilled to present its latest cooling technology innovation, the Crownline AC-250 Air Cooler with Remote Control. This state-of-the-art air cooler will become your secret weapon in surviving the heating months, designed to resist extreme temperatures and deliver unmatched comfort. With its advanced features, eco-friendly design, and remarkable cooling capability, this air cooler will become an essential companion for anybody seeking relief from the summer heat.

The Crownline AC-250 Air Cooler has a bladeless design, making it a safe and excellent solution for houses with children and pets. This one-of-a-kind innovation improves safety and provides a powerful stream of smooth, therapeutic, and high-velocity air for personalised cooling, guaranteeing you stay refreshed throughout the day.

Here are some appealing features of Crownline Air Cooler with Remote Control AC-250:

Bladeless Design: Its bladeless design makes it a safe and excellent solution for houses with children and pets.

Temperature Reduction: During the hot summer months, this may reduce indoor temperatures by roughly 11 degrees Fahrenheit, offering relief from the oppressive heat.

Energy saving & Eco-friendly: Unlike typical air conditioners, this air cooler is not powered by chemical refrigerants or has a compressor, making it more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient.

Remote Control & 12-Hour Timer: The included remote control allows users to adjust the air cooler up to 20 feet. It also has a 12-hour timer for your convenience.

Easy to Maintain: The air cooler requires minimal maintenance. It is recommended that users clean the filter once a month and keep sufficient water levels in the tank.

The Crownline AC-250 Air Cooler with Remote Control is now available, offering an exceptional cooling solution that ensures comfort, convenience, and endurance. Don’t miss the opportunity to remain calm and battle the heat this summer with Crownline’s latest innovation. Buy now by visiting https://www.crownline.ae/product/crownline-air-cooler-with-remote-control-ac-250/.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae