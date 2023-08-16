Philanthropist Kentrell Parker has officially affirmed to take on the most noble roles in humanity

LILBURN, GA, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Kentrell Parker, the CEO of The Art Within You has officially affirmed to take on the most noble roles in humanity as a philanthropist. She is ensuring her and the company makes history and change lives. Everyday, someone makes history and today Kentrell Parker is aiming for the stars. She has initially, stepped into her humanitarian role as a philanthropist on August 6, 2023. She was awarded an Essential Professional Development Certification for her courageous role in taking on the responsibility in protecting the young.

If there’s any imminent danger that’s lurking to and fro, when it comes to the protection of any child. One shall always have the courage to stand up for that child. Whether that child is at home, in society, school, and anywhere. Help, The Art Within You protect the innocent children by keeping them as safe as possible. Kentrell stated, “We must protect our babies by and means necessary” says, Kendrick and Runiel Parker, Head Security of The Art Within You.This race has been going on for centuries and Kentrell has vowed to put on her cape and tackle any problems by transmuting them into powerful solutions in the betterment of a life. The Art Within You has been fighting for human rights, injustice, equity and change for the past three months in private. This company is indeed for the people. “Her heart is so big that she will literally give the shirt off of her back. Just to make sure that the needy needs were met that day. There’s not a beautiful soul that I haven’t encountered before, until I meet Kentrell. She’s amazing, inside and out. Her character is unquestionable and yet inspiring” says an employee for The Art Within You.

Her favorite quote is by Martin Luther King Jr, when he stated: “Everybody can be great. Because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve…. You don’t have to know the second theory of thermodynamics in physics to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”

The Art Within You is making a bold and loud statement when its says, “you do not need any education, career, or money to serve humanity. This is the most valuable thing that anyone else can contribute and return the favor back to nature. This is morally right than anything else in life, says Naphateria Dorvilus, Management for The Art Within You.

Wayne Muller once said: “As we serve others we are working on ourselves; every act, every word, every gesture of genuine compassion naturally nourishes our own hearts as well. It is not a question of who is healed first. When we attend to ourselves with compassion and mercy, more healing is made available for others. And when we serve others with an open and generous heart, great healing comes to us.”It’s all apart of life. This is what brings true happiness to Kentrell. The type of deeds she’s doing in the communities in Georgia. Kentrell displays her inner wisdom courage, resilient, efforts, and humility, when it comes down to serving the communities and others. As a person get lost in the act of serving, somehow they end up finding out who they really are says, the Family of The Art Within You.The only thing that really matters in life is being courageous and making a difference in someone else life or in the world.

Congratulations to Kentrell Parker for her striving, dedication, effort , and the courage in making a difference in the community and the world we live in. Thank you for your service Kentrell Parker.

The Art Within You is aiming to earn success based on being a service to others and not by the expense of others. This is a duty and we’re please in doing just that. We’re here to help and give others hope for a better life and strengthening families back together.

