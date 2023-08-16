Auraya Expands Partnership with Five9 to deliver Seamless and Secure Speech Authentication

Sydney, Australia, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Five9, the intelligent CX platform provider, and Auraya, a pioneering force in Voice Biometrics technology, today announce an expansion of their partnership, solidifying their commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. The expanded collaboration will allow Five9 customers to experience unmatched Voice Biometric capability that works actively and passively, in both, IVA and during agent conversations.

The Five9 Intelligent CX Platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for orchestrating fluid customer experiences and empowering agents. The cloud-native, multi-tenant, scalable, reliable and secure platform includes contact center; omni-channel engagement; Workforce Engagement Management; extensibility through more than 1,000 partners; and innovative, practical AI, automation and journey analytics that are embedded as part of the platform. Five9 brings the power of people, partners and technology to more than 2,500 organizations worldwide.

Five9’s native Voice Biometrics capability is powered by Auraya’s ArmorVox AI and enables personalized secure self-service as a caller in the IVA can be positively verified and provided a range of self-service options and if the caller needs to speak with an agent, then the agent can skip manual verification processes and offer friendly and efficient service to a pre-verified caller. Five9 Voice Biometric can also continue to passively verify callers whilst in conversation with an agent improving security and convenience and eliminating the need to do a reverification if the call needs to be escalated to a different agent. Five9 voice makes the native functionality easy to deploy and consume.

Auraya is sponsoring Five9 CX Summit, taking place August 15th to August 17th at ARIA Resort &

Casino in Las Vegas, and will be demonstrating the capability of the native Five9 Voice Biometrics for Five9 in the CX Hub at the event. Five9 CX Summit is the premier cloud contact center conference that is committed to bringing together the Power of People and Technology. Learn more about the event here .

Auraya is a Voice Intelligence company with the mission of empowering people and organizations to interact and engage with convenience and security in all channels and languages. Auraya develops its next generation Voice Biometric AI to deliver easy-to-use and highly secure speaker recognition and fraud detection capabilities. Auraya provides its technology to a global network of accredited experts who incorporate Auraya‘s Voice Biometric technology into secure, customer-facing applications and fraud detection solutions. The ecosystem of partners delivers solutions in all industries including government, education, healthcare, financial services, retail services, and telecommunications.