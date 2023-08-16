Boris Mergell to Become New Head of User Experience Business Area at Continental

Hanover, Germany, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — From September 1, 2023, Boris Mergell (48) will take over as head of the User Experience (UX) business area at Continental Automotive. He will drive the development of forward-looking display solutions, head-up displays and so-called UX assets in the form of software functions for innovative and exciting user experiences of the mobility of the future. In this role, Boris Mergell will also become a member of the Automotive Board. He will report directly to Philipp von Hirschheydt (48), former User Experience head and now Executive Board member for the group sector Automotive. Philipp von Hirschheydt held the role of head of the business area from 2022 to 2023 and has continued the activities since his appointment as Automotive chairman.

Boris Mergell studied physics in Mainz, Germany, Umeå, Sweden, and Paris, France, and received his doctorate in 2003. In his 20 years at Continental, he has held various positions in research as well as in product and material development for passenger and light and heavy truck tires. Most recently, Boris Mergell was Senior Vice President Research and Development at Tires, where he was responsible for all Continental tire activities in this area.

“I have known Boris Mergell for many years and I am convinced that as a very experienced Continental manager he will continue the success of the User Experience business area and drive forward the technology leadership in this growth area,” says Philipp von Hirschheydt, head of the Continental group sector Automotive. “User experience will continue to be a decisive factor in the purchase decision of a vehicle. We are already offering exciting solutions and innovations such the Pillar-to-Pillar and the hidden In2visible Display that meet market needs.”

