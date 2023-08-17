SelecTech Hires Jennifer Mullins as Inside Sales Representative

Avon, MA, 2023-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — SelecTech, Inc., a leader in the manufacture of innovative flooring products with long-term value and immediate benefits, recently announced Jennifer Mullins as an inside sales representative. In that capacity, she will be responsible for cultivating leads for SelecTech’s FreeStyle, StaticStop and Place N Go flooring products.

Ms. Mullins brings SelecTech an extensive background in sales and retail management. That includes a three-year tenure with Frank I. Rounds Company, a water boiler manufacturer.

“We really liked the diversity of Jennifer’s background, with both her sales and retail experience,” said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, Inc. “Her know-how with both prospects and customers has already been evident and we’re happy to have her on board as SelecTech celebrates our 30th year in business.”

SelecTech’s three lines of flooring products—FreeStyle for commercial; StaticStop for ESD; and Place N Go for residential–employ a breakthrough interlocking technology that dramatically reduces installation times, completely bypassing the need for adhesives and floor prep to install or replace flooring. Because machinery does not have to be completely moved or removed for installation, downtime for businesses can be minimized or even eliminated altogether.

Sticking to its initial premise of utilizing recycled materials, SelecTech flooring products are made using recycled material and are 100 percent recyclable. Some of the industries that utilize SelecTech flooring products include electronics manufacturing, communications, aerospace, biotech, healthcare industries, and other high-tech industries.

“I chose SelecTech for a number of reasons. The product and the commitment to using recycled materials and sustainability was certainly on the list,” said Mullins. “The most important thing was the quality of people. Nice people, extremely intelligent and caring about serving the customer and finding the best solution.”

Mullins resides in Brockton, Massachusetts with her partner Nicola and their two dogs.

To learn more about SelecTech products, including the StaticStop and FreeStyle ESD flooring products, visit http://www.selectech.com.

About SelecTech, Inc:

SelecTech, Inc., which was founded in 1993 with the mission of creating valuable products from scrap plastics. The company has become a leader in the manufacture of flooring products from recycled materials and uses one million pounds of recycled materials annually. Their floor products—which include StaticStop, FreeStyle and Place N Go flooring tiles—are made with up to 100 percent recycled content, are 100 percent recyclable and installed without adhesives, making them some of the “greenest” and most cost-effective flooring products available. The unique interlock system on SelecTech’s flooring products enable them to be installed at a much lower cost, without a lot of costly downtime, which provides significant value to customers.

SelecTech is headquartered at 33 Wales Avenue, Suite F in Avon, MA. For more information about SelecTech, visit http://www.selectech.com.